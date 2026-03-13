Shimla, High altitude tribal areas of the Lahaul and Spiti district in Himachal Pradesh experienced fresh snowfall on Friday, while the adjoining areas had light, scattered rains, causing a marginal drop in mercury. Fresh snowfall in high altitude tribal areas of Himachal; yellow warning of thunderstorm in hills

The Shimla meteorological station has issued yellow warning of thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds with speed of 40 to 50 km in Una, Bilaspur and Hamirpur on March 15, and Chamba, Kangra, Kullu Mandi and Shimla on March 15 and 16, and heatwave to severe heatwave in Kangra, Mandi and Solan districts on March 14.

The MeT station also predicted light rain or snow at isolated places in the state on March 14 and 17, at a few places on March 16 and at many places on March 15, 18 and 19 as a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the northwest region from March 14.

Hansa and Koksar received 10 cm and 2.5 cm of fresh snow while Chhatrari was the wettest in the state with 7.1 mm rains, followed by Chamba 7 mm, Kukumseri and Pooh 6.8 mm, Tissa and Jot 6.0 mm each, Sarahan 5.5 mm, Keylong 5 mm, Seobagh 4.6 mm, Salooni 4.2 mm, Banjar and Bharmaur 4.0 mm and Palampur and Sangla 2.4 mm, Dharamshala 2.3 mm and Manali 2 mm.

The maximum and minimum temperatures dropped by a few notches and Tabo was the coldest in the state with a low of minus 2.6 degrees while Una was the hottest with a high of 32.0 degrees.

However, the minimum and maximum stayed two to seven degrees above normal.

Key tourist resorts of Manali, Shimla and Dharamshala recorded maximum temperatures at 20.0 degrees, 20.8 degrees and 29.0 degrees, respectively, which were 3.5 degrees, 5.2 degrees and 7.3 degrees above normal.

Kalpa and Keylong in the tribal districts of Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti recorded a high of 17.4 degree and 9.0 degrees, 6.5 degrees and five degrees above normal.

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