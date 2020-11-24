Fresh snowfall in Kashmir, Himachal sends chill down to Punjab, Haryana

cities

Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 12:30 IST

The upper reaches of Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh continued to receive fresh snowfall on Tuesday, leading to the mercury dipping further in the plains of Punjab and Haryana.

The valley has been getting rain since Sunday, while the Drass-Sonmarg axis and parts of the Pir Panjal Range have got a fresh spell of snow. Light snowfall was recorded in some parts of the plains in north Kashmir, too.

The weather department in Srinagar said, “At present, it’s snowing in the hill areas of Jammu and Kashmir and raining in the Jammu region. The sky is overcast in Leh, Kargil and Drass. Intermittent light to moderate snow with isolated heavy snowfall is forecast in the higher reaches till November 25 afternoon.”

The weather would clear up from November 26.

Tourist spots of Gulmarg, Pahalgam and Sonmarg received fresh snowfall on Tuesday. Gulmarg got about one foot of snow.

The administration has already closed Mughal Road after fresh snowfall in Shopian.

The J&K disaster management department has warned of avalanches in the upper reaches of Kashmir.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 2.1 degrees Celsius on Monday night, while Srinagar recorded a high of 2.7 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 0.6 degrees Celsius.

YELLOW WARNING IN HIMACHAL FOR NOV 25

The maximum temperatures decreased by three to four degrees in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday with fresh snowfall in the higher hills and rainfall in the middle hills.

State meteorological department director Manmohan Singh said that snowfall and rainfall in isolated places of the state is likely to continue till Thursday.

Yellow warning has been issued for seven districts of Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti, Shimla, Mandi, Chamba, Kangra and Kullu for November 25 due to the forecast of heavy snowfall and rainfall in isolated places of these districts. The weather will clear up from November 27.

The minimum temperature in Shimla was 7.1°C, while Kufri, 14km from Shimla, recorded a low of 3.6°C.

Tourist destinations of Manali and Dharamshala were cold with a minimum of 6.2°C, while Dalhousie recorded 3.8°C.

The minimum temperatures in Solan was 5°C, Bilaspur 7°C, Hamirpur 7.2°C, Una 9°C and Nahan 11.3°C. Kalpa shivered at minus 1.4°C, while Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti district was the coldest place in the state, recording a low of minus 6.4°C.

HISAR RECORDS 5.9°C, CHANDIGARH 9.6°C

The temperatures across the plains of Punjab and Haryana continued to remain below normal. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast cloudy weather in the region on Tuesday and light rain later in the week.

In Haryana, the minimum temperature fell to 5.9 degrees in Hisar. The temperature remained low in Narnaul at 6 degrees and in Bhiwani at 8.3 degrees.

In Punjab, the temperature was comparatively higher with the minimum going up to 11 degrees in Amritsar even as it was at 5 to 6 degrees below normal over the past few days. In Patiala and Ludhiana, the minimum temperature was 9.5 and 10.7 degrees, respectively.

Chandigarh registered a low of 9.6 degrees Celsius. Cloudy weather is expected to continue so the minimum temperature is likely to stay on the higher side. Due to the western disturbance, light rain is expected in the region from Thursday onwards.