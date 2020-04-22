e-paper
Home / Cities / From pizzas to ration, Northeast students stuck in Mohali relish admn’s care

From pizzas to ration, Northeast students stuck in Mohali relish admn’s care

The special attention prompted Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu to tweet a thank you message to Mohali deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan and senior superintendent of police Kuldeep Chahal

cities Updated: Apr 22, 2020 20:07 IST
Hillary Victor
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Apart from providing dry ration and essential items at their doorsteps, officials on Tuesday evening even arranged a pizza treat for 52 students from Arunachal Pradesh stranded in the district’s Dera Bassi subdivision.(HT PHOTO)
         

Students from the Northeast who are stranded in Punjab’s Mohali district due the Covid-19 lockdown are relishing the care being provided by the administration so much so that the Arunachal Pradesh chief minister has doffed his hat to the local officials.

Apart from providing dry ration and essential items at their doorsteps, officials on Tuesday evening even arranged a pizza treat for 52 students from Arunachal Pradesh stranded in the district’s Dera Bassi subdivision.

The special attention prompted Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu to tweet a thank you message to Mohali deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan and senior superintendent of police Kuldeep Chahal on Wednesday morning.

Around 500 students from the Northeast , who are studying in various private engineering colleges in the district, are stranded in their paying guest accommodations. Of these, nearly 400 students are from Arunachal Pradesh.

Subdivisional magistrate of Dera Bassi Kuldeep Bawa said there are around 52 students from Arunachal Pradesh stranded in our subdivision. “On Tuesday evening, we roped in Domino’s and distributed pizzas among all 52 students from the state. We are regularly providing them with essential items at their doorsteps.”

Ringu Mama, a student from Arunachal Pradesh studying in a Kharar college, said, “We are a group of 21 from the same state. The district administration is helping us regularly with dry ration and whenever we are in need of something, we call them and within no time, we get all the essential things.”

Another student from Arunachal Pradesh, Jangala Yangga, studying in a college near Banur, said, “The administration and college authorities are providing us all help and we are really feeling at home.”

Meanwhile, Kharar SDM Himanshu Jain said, “Whenever we get requests from Northeast students, we provide them with essential goods. We are trying our best to provide them things on time.”

