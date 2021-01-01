e-paper
Home / Cities / FYJC special round 2 admission schedule declared

FYJC special round 2 admission schedule declared

cities Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 21:01 IST
Dheeraj Bengrut
Dheeraj Bengrut
         

PUNE The detailed schedule of the special round 2 of the first year junior college (FYJC) Class 11 admissions for Pune was declared on Friday by the deputy director of education, Pune.

Earlier in the first, second and third regular rounds of the admissions, 40,013, 23,120 and 12,461 seats were allotted, respectively, by the education department.

Due to an interim stay by the Supreme Court (SC) on the implementation of the quota for the Maratha community in jobs and education, the state education department had stopped the admission process for Class 11 (FYJC) on September 9, and resumed on November 26.

As per the new schedule of special round 2, on January 1 at 10 am the vacancy list for admission in the special round will be displayed online, including quota seats surrendered by junior colleges.

The bifocal admission procedure for admitted students will now also start with a special round.

Upto January 4, 3 pm, application form (Part-1) edit and choice, or updating of option form (Part-2) for special round will be allowed online.

“Every student must give his/her consent to participate in this round. So check if option form is locked or not,” said Dattatray Jagtap, director of secondary and higher secondary education department.

On January 5 at 6 pm junior college allotment list for special round 2 admissions will be displayed online. Accordingly, display of cut-off list for special admission round will be done and SMS will be sent to students. Then from January 6-8 students need to confirm admissions in the allotted colleges.

“Admission confirmation, rejection or cancellation needs to be done by students. In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, junior colleges should collect their admission fee only through digital payment modes, like payment gateway, bank transfer, any e-wallets approved by the government of India or the Reserve Bank of India,” added Jagtap.

Finally on January 9 the vacancy list for after completion of this special round 2 will be displayed online.

