G Noida fixes penalty for violations of waste management rules

GREATER NOIDA: The Greater Noida authority has fixed penalties for violations of waste management rules, 2016. It has fixed a penalty for individual plot owners, group housings, hotels, hospitals and schools with the amounts ranging from ₹100 to ₹1 lakh, depending on the types of violations.

Spitting in the open will invite a fine of ₹500 while open defecation and urination will invite fines of ₹200 and ₹100, respectively, in Greater Noida.

As per the waste management rules, a housing complex built on 5,000 square metre plot or above mandatorily needs to segregate and treat its solid waste. Also, those buildings producing 100kg waste daily needs to segregate and treat the waste on their premises as per the waste management rules, 2016. The authority in the past has organised several awareness camps to educate all stakeholders including residents’ welfare associations, apartment owners associations, builders, industrial units and corporate firms, which are bulk waste generators, officials said.

“We have given adequate time for all stakeholders to comply with the waste management rules. Now, the authority will impose a penalty on the basis of the violation,” Saumya Shrivastava, officer on special duty, Greater Noida authority, said.

There are around 340 high-rise apartment societies, over 100 private colleges and other bulk waste generators in Greater Noida. And the authority will now conduct inspection in each society to ensure compliance of rules.

The authority will also impose a penalty against those who throw waste at undesignated sites and litter the city.

The authority has fixed R100 fine against an owner of plot of size up to 50 square metres; ₹500 for plots of 50-300 square metres; ₹1,000 against plots above 300 square metre; ₹10,000 for marriage halls with lawns of size less than 5,000 square metres; and ₹20,000 for party halls of size above 5,000 square metres.

Failure to handle sanitary waste such as napkins and diapers will invite a fine of ₹200 in residential areas and ₹1000 in non-residential areas, said officials.

First Published: Sep 19, 2019 22:30 IST