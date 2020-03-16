G Noida manufacturing units, software companies to use recycled water

cities

Updated: Mar 16, 2020 20:49 IST

The Greater Noida authority has asked private companies to stop using groundwater and instead use treated waste water in their manufacturing units.

The move is aimed at saving groundwater that is wasted on irrigation and for industrial purposes. The authority wants that the groundwater is only used for drinking purposes. Two new companies — a China-based consumer appliances manufacturer and a South Korea-based electronic firm — have decided to use treated water at their units.

The authority is emphasising on using treated water as the National Green Tribunal, through a series of orders, had said groundwater should be saved and should not be used for irrigation or industrial use, officials said.

“We have appealed to private companies that they should submit an application outlining their water requirements so that treated water can be supplied from our sewage treatment plants located nearby. Our objective is to encourage industrial units, including information technology firms, software firms and manufacturing units, to use treated water for purposes such as washing machines, irrigation, toilet flushing and other purposes except human consumption,” Narendra Bhooshan, chief executive officer, Greater Noida authority, said.

In April 2019, the authority had started supplying 30,000 kilo litres of treated water to Holitech India Private Limited,an electronic components manufacturing firm, at a rate of ₹7 per 1,000 litres.

“We have 5 lakh litres of treated water at our Kasna STP that has a capacity to treat 137 million litres of sewer daily. We can sell 5 lakh litres of treated water to earn revenue and also to ensure that precious groundwater is not used for purposes other than dinking. Apart from these two firms, several software and manufacturing units are coming forward to use the treated water. Our motive is to conserve groundwater resources,” Bhooshan said.

“The authority is likely to sign an agreement with these two companies soon, and then we will know just how much treated water they will require on a daily basis,” Bhooshan said.

Greater Noida is located along the 17km stretch of the Hindon that empties into the Yamuna near Sector 150. If the authority will treat all sewage, then it will also help in protecting the Hindon and Yamuna rivers, experts said.

Greater Noida already has 137 MLD capacity STP in Kasna, where it treats the industrial and residential sewage. There are 2MLD and 10MLD plants in Badalpur to treat industrial waste. The authority also has a 20MLD STP in Ecotech-3 and 15MLD STP facility in Ecotech-2.

Greater Noida authority is also working on a project to supply Ganga water to households. Once that is ready by this August, the authority will stop extracting groundwater for drinking purposes in order to conserve groundwater resources.