Gagneja killing: Three accused get bail after NIA fails to file chargesheet

Updated: Dec 12, 2019 22:43 IST

Three accused in state RSS vice-president Brigadier (retd) Jagdish Gagneja’s murder was granted bail on Thursday after the National Investigating Agency (NIA) failed to file chargesheet in stipulated time frame.

NIA judge Karunesh Kumar granted bail to Pahar Singh, Malook Singh and Parvez Kumar who had allegedly supplied weapons to Hardeep Singh alias Shera for executing the murder of retd brigadier.

Defence counsel Jaspal Singh Manjpur said, “NIA special judge has granted mandatory bail to the three accused as NIA failed to file chargesheet in stipulated time frame. NIA had 90 days to file chargesheet which they got extended to 60 more days but they did not include the names of the three accused in their chargesheet whereas the agency filed chargesheet against other accused.”

Manjpur said that the mandatory bail has been granted under Section 167 with sub section II of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and Section 43 of unlawful activity Act, 1967.

Gagneja was shot at in Jalandhar on August 6, 2016, when he had gone to market with his wife. After surgery at a local hospital, he was shifted to DMC Hospital, Ludhiana, on August 7 where he died on September 22. The state government led by the then chief minister Parkash Singh Badal had handed over the case to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) when Gagneja was still battling for life.

NIA had filed the chargehseet on November 15 in the murder case of state RSS vice-president Gagneja. It had charged all the accused with murder and conspiracy. NIA had taken 60 days extended time on October 4 to file chargehseet citing international ramifications of the case but did it within 40 days.

In October this year, NIA court had also supplied the copy of chargesheet in RSS leader Ravinder Gossain murder case after framing the charges against five accused in the target killings in Punjab. Five are co-accused in Brig Gaganeja murder case. The copy was supplied through the counsel for the target killing accused as all the five were lodged in Tihar Jail.

Barring Pahar Singh, Malook Singh and Parvez Kumar, NIA had filed chargesheet against accused Hardeep Singh alias Shera, Ramandeep Singh alias Canadian, Dharminder Singh alias Guguni, Anil Kumar alias Kala, and Jagtar Singh Johal alias Jaggi Johal whereas the other three, Harmeet Singh alias Happy (suspected to be in Pakistan), Gurjinder Singh alias Shastri (suspected to be in Italy) and Gursharanbir Singh alias Pehalwan (suspected to be in UK) are yet to be arrested.

The agency claimed in the chargesheet that the murder of Gagneja was part of a trans-national conspiracy hatched by the senior KLF leadership under target killings. They have been charged under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including attempt to murder, and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Arms Act.