Gahunje gives Pune cricket lovers a taste of international flavours

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 20:22 IST

Pune A Test match that ended in four days piqued the zest for Pune’s cricket just enough to ensure Gahunje, where the MCA stadium is, could be christened a “favourable” venue for the host nation - India.

The cricket match against South Africa, the second Test of the series, began with the scare of rain, turned out to be a run fest on the first two days, followed then by sizzling bowling performances for the next two days.

Day 1 belong to Mayank Agarwal (102), while the second day turned out to be “king” Kohli’s day, as he smashed seventh double hundred (254), in the process overtakign Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag, who both have six double-centuries each.

Day three and four saw fans experiencing clinical bowling and fielding from India who secured an emphatic innings and 137 runs victory.

As the match progressed, the number of fans coming to the stadium grew.

Also, despite heavy rain across Pune on all four days, not a single session got interrupted because of the weather.

“I was expecting that India will not enforce the follow on and we will get to see Rohit Sharma and Manyank Agarwal scoring centuries. As a player I got a good experience of how international players present themselves on ground – how they are alert till the last wicket falls,” said Kashmira Shinde, captain of Vengsarkar Cricket Academy women’s team.

Shinde was accompanied by coach Bhushan Suryavanshi and the team to watch the match.

“The whole aim behind bringing girls to the stadium was that they should observe international players and their body language during the match. These girls can learn many things by watching players on the ground and they can apply such level of discipline in their game,” explained Suryavanshi.

“I am a left arm spin bowler, so I was observing Ravindra Jadeja throughout the day. From his run up to his follow up I was observing every single step about him,” said Aarti Bahenwal, of the cricket academy.

Sanket Tanpure, a marine engineer, was at the stadium with his friends Rajesh Bathe, Salman Jamadar, Viren Shinde and Ajay Kamble.

“We enjoyed it a lot, although the crowds were less than the Indian Premier League matches. We also carried a poster of Virat Kohli made out of of hardboard sheet,” said Tanpure.

Spectator count

Day 1- 4,342

Day 2 - 6,976

Day 3-13,255

Day 4-17,967

Fans to get day-5 ticket refund

With the match ending in four days Maharashtra Cricket Association will be providing refunds for day five tickets.

Tickets purchased from MCA’S Stadium / PYC Counters: Refund will be done at MCA Stadium in Gahunje and PYC Hindu Gymkhana.

People are requested to carry the original tickets to be able to avail the refund. Refund counters for physical tickets will be operational on October 14, 15 and 16 between 10 am and 5 pm at both the locations. No refund will be given after October 16

Online Tickets: Refund for tickets purchased online for day five will be made directly to the customer(s) by the BookMyShow team. The ticket amount along with the internet handling fees will be refunded within 8 to 10 working days.

Season tickets: No refunds will be given to season ticket holders.

For more information call +91 7414920950 / +91 7414920951.

First Published: Oct 13, 2019 20:22 IST