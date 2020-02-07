e-paper
Gandhi's grandson's speech at SPPU seminar cancelled due to "right-wing" threat: organisers

Gandhi’s grandson’s speech at SPPU seminar cancelled due to “right-wing” threat: organisers

Updated: Feb 07, 2020 17:29 IST
HT Correspondent 
HT Correspondent 
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE Speakers for a two-day national seminar on ‘Revisiting Gandhi’, in particular Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson, Tushar Gandhi, have been cancelled following alleged threats of violence from “right-wing groups”, organisers said on Friday.

The seminar, to be held on February 7 and 8 at Modern Modern College of Arts, Commerce and Science, Shivajinagar, has been organised by the Progressive Education Society and Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU).

Tushar Gandhi and Maharashtra Gandhi Smarak secretary Anwar Rajan were guests of honour at the inauguration and slated to speak on the opening day.

However, on February 6, organisers put out a statement saying both Gandhi and Rajan would not be available at the event.

On Thursday evening, Tushar Gandhi tweeted, “Modern College Pune was forced to cancel a program scheduled for tomorrow celebrating the 150th anniversary of Bapu because they invited me.... The Goli Maro Gang in Action.”

Kumar Saptarshi, president, Maharashtra Gandhi Smarak organisation said, “Some right wing organisations and individuals pressurised the SPPU pro-vice chancellor N M Umrani and through his letter, he conveyed that speakers have been changed.”

Progressive Education Society’s chairman Gajanan Ekbote said, “SPPU financed this seminar and so, according to instructions of the SPPU, the speakers have been changed. After a few days, we on our own, will organised a talk by Tushar Gandhi and the invitation will be given to all.”

