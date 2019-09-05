Gang assaults shopkeeper for not giving Ganpati donation

cities

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 21:27 IST

Pune: A group of eight persons assaulted a cloth shop owner in Wakad at 1 am Thursday and damaged his shop for not giving donation of Rs 5,000 to their Ganpati mandal.

Based on the complaint from Ramesh Devram Chaudhary, an FIR has been registered with Wakad police station, Pimpri-Chinchwad police, against the accused persons.

According to the police, Chaudhary owns Mataji Collection shop in Mhatobanagar locality in Wakad. The accused persons from Omsai Ganpati Mandal had been demanding the donation for Ganeshotsav. When he refused to pay them Rs 5,000, they reached his shop at 1 am Thursday and started hitting on the closed shop grills. When the complainant and his family members reached there, the accused persons attacked them with iron rods and sticks. Assistant police inspector SA Devkate is investigating the case.

