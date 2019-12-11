e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 11, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 11, 2019
Home / Cities

Gang goes on burglary spree on Ferozepur Road

Targeted two shops and one dental clinic near Raghunath Hospital on Ferozepur Road in the wee hours of Wednesday and escaped with cash, an LED TV, sports shoes and track suits

cities Updated: Dec 11, 2019 22:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

A gang of burglars targeted two shops and one dental clinic near Raghunath Hospital on Ferozepur Road in the wee hours of Wednesday and escaped with cash, an LED TV, sports shoes and track suits.

The accused first broke open the shutter of a car repair shop and stole ₹10,000 from a cash drawer. Owner Avtar Singh of Mullanpur said he had closed the shop on Tuesday around 6pm and gone home.

“In the morning, a worker from a neighbouring shop informed me about the theft,” he added.

Owner of the second shop, Tarvinder Singh of BRS Nagar, said the thieves decamped with an LED TV, 10 pairs of sports shoes and 20 track suits. According to Tarvinder, he has incurred a loss of ₹70,000.

He claimed to have recently bought the LED to connect it with CCTVs, but the cameras were yet to be made operational.

The burglars also tried to barge into a dental clinic, but failed.

Dr Atamjeet Singh, a dentist, told the police that the accused managed to open the shutter of his clinic, but got confused and did not proceed further.

The Sarabha Nagar police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and launched a probe.

top news
Citizenship bill clears Rajya Sabha hurdle, Congress calls it a dark day
Citizenship bill clears Rajya Sabha hurdle, Congress calls it a dark day
‘Landmark day’: PM Modi after Rajya Sabha greenlights citizenship bill
‘Landmark day’: PM Modi after Rajya Sabha greenlights citizenship bill
Citizenship bill protests: Army in Tripura, no internet in 10 Assam districts
Citizenship bill protests: Army in Tripura, no internet in 10 Assam districts
‘Are headmasters of your Hindutva school’: Sena to BJP over CAB
‘Are headmasters of your Hindutva school’: Sena to BJP over CAB
Virat Kohli & co. seal series with emphatic win at Wankhede
Virat Kohli & co. seal series with emphatic win at Wankhede
Unsettling the Northeast | HT editorial
Unsettling the Northeast | HT editorial
No EMIs available: This Rs 15-crore supercar is a missile on wheels
No EMIs available: This Rs 15-crore supercar is a missile on wheels
Rajya Sabha passes Citizenship Amendment Bill amid protests
Rajya Sabha passes Citizenship Amendment Bill amid protests
trending topics
HTLS 2019Amit ShahAbhijit BanerjeeCitizenship Bill LiveShiv SenaIndia vs West IndiesAnushka Sharma and Virat KohliPakistan vs Sri LankaSalman KhanISRO

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities