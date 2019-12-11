Gang goes on burglary spree on Ferozepur Road

cities

Updated: Dec 11, 2019 22:47 IST

A gang of burglars targeted two shops and one dental clinic near Raghunath Hospital on Ferozepur Road in the wee hours of Wednesday and escaped with cash, an LED TV, sports shoes and track suits.

The accused first broke open the shutter of a car repair shop and stole ₹10,000 from a cash drawer. Owner Avtar Singh of Mullanpur said he had closed the shop on Tuesday around 6pm and gone home.

“In the morning, a worker from a neighbouring shop informed me about the theft,” he added.

Owner of the second shop, Tarvinder Singh of BRS Nagar, said the thieves decamped with an LED TV, 10 pairs of sports shoes and 20 track suits. According to Tarvinder, he has incurred a loss of ₹70,000.

He claimed to have recently bought the LED to connect it with CCTVs, but the cameras were yet to be made operational.

The burglars also tried to barge into a dental clinic, but failed.

Dr Atamjeet Singh, a dentist, told the police that the accused managed to open the shutter of his clinic, but got confused and did not proceed further.

The Sarabha Nagar police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and launched a probe.