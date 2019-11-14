Gang of robbers who targeted street vendors busted

cities

New Delhi

With the arrest of three men, Delhi police on Thursday claimed to have busted a gang of robbers who targeted shopkeepers and street vendors late in the night. Police said the trio used to stab victims if they tried to resist or raise alarm. Police said they have solved two cases of robbery and one case of theft.

Police identified the three as Aamod Rao, 28, from Muzaffarpur in Bihar and his associates Pradeep Singh, 24, and Gaurav Lal, 22, from Delhi. Deputy commissioner of police (outer north) Gaurav Sharma said that on October 22 they received a call at Bawana police station reporting that a man who has been stabbed has been admitted to a hospital.

“A police team was rushed to hospital where the injured man told us that he is a fruit vendor. He said that while he was returning home around 10 pm, three men approached him and tried to rob him at knife point. He said when he resisted and tried to raise alarm to call for help, they stabbed him in the back and abdomen and snatched Rs 10,000 from him,” Sharma said.

The DCP said to track the three suspects police analysed CCTV footage and also questioned street vendors and shopkeepers in that area. “Probe revealed that the trio had fled the spot on a two-wheeler. Following days of surveillance and probe, we managed to identify the three men. On Wednesday, we received information that the three suspects would come to Bawana. Accordingly, a trap was laid and the trio was arrested,” he said.

During interrogation, the three men told police that they used to rob people during the night. They mostly targeted street vendors and shopkeepers returning home with money in industrial areas of outer Delhi.