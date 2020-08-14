Gang of snatchers active during lockdown busted in Ludhiana, two held

cities

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 19:00 IST

Police claim to have busted a gang of snatchers with the arrest of its two members.

With their arrest, 11 incidents of snatchings, including seven during the lockdown, have been solved.

The arrested accused have been identified as Lovedeep Singh, alias Deepu, of Guru Nanak Nagar of Bhamiyan Road, and Raman of Peeru Banda, Salem Tabri. Their accomplice, Suraj Kumar of Peeru Banda, is at large.

Joint commissioner of police (City) Bhagirath Singh Meena said the snatchers were arrested on Thursday while they were commuting on a motorcycle from Gurdev Nagar to Sat Paul Mittal Road.

A motorcycle, 17 mobile phones and two gold chains were recovered from their possession.

Giving details about their modus operandi, Meena said the gang would recce for targets in Sarabha Nagar, Model Town, Ghumar Mandi, near Domoriya Bridge, near Guru Nanak stadium, Bahadurke road and Jodhewal area.

Lovedeep was already facing trial in four cases of snatching and drug peddling. He was bailed out from jail on January 22 and returned to crime.

Similarly, Raman has seven cases of snatching and drug peddling lodged against him. He was released on bail on January 28.

“Both accused are in their late 20s and are drug addicts. They took to crime to meet their daily fix of drugs. The motorcycle recovered from them is stolen,” the official said.

A case under Sections 379 (theft) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Division Number 5 police station.