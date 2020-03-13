e-paper
Gang of thieves busted

cities Updated: Mar 13, 2020 22:54 IST
Hindustantimes
         

Panchkula: The Panchkula police have busted a gang that has committed over 300 thefts of electricity transformers and copper wires from farms in Haryana and Punjab. According to the crime branch officials, the gang has been active for the past few years. The thieves, Sanjeev Kumar and Vijender Kumar of Kharak Mangoli village in old Panchkula, were nabbed after a person was caught with a countrymade pistol that was to be delivered to them. The accused were earlier arrested in Punjab, and were out on bail.

cities