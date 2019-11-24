Gang that used forged papers to buy cars on loan busted

cities

Updated: Nov 24, 2019 22:08 IST

LUCKNOW Seven members of a gang that used forged documents to buy cars on loans were arrested by a crime branch team of Lucknow police on Sunday.

The accused forged documents like Aadhaar card, bank statements, driving licence etc to commit the fraud. Three Aadhaar cards – bearing different names, number but with same picture – were recovered from them, said police.

The arrested accused were identified as Amit Yadav, Kalimuddin of Aligarh, Anil Kumar of Prayagraj, Vivek Dwivedi of Barabanki, Rehan Khan, Anand Kumar and Mohd Shamim of Lucknow.

The accused were booked under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating and dishonesty), 467 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using forged document as genuine) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC.

Five cars and eight motorcycles purchased on forged documents were recovered from them by the police.

The arrests were made following investigation of fraud cases lodged at Hazratganj and Thakurganj police stations earlier this year.

“The accused exploited quick finance services provided by several agencies to buy vehicles using fake documents. They then sold these vehicles to gullible people at rates lower than the market price,” said Kalanidhi Naithani, SSP (Lucknow).

By the time finance companies realised that the documents submitted by them were fake, it was too late. It was difficult to nab the accused because the information on the papers was false, said cops.

“The accused were part of a statewide gang that used to con financial firms using the same method. The gang members used to target firms in different localities to avoid getting noticed,” said the SSP.

Mohd Shamim, a resident of LDA Colony of Lucknow, was the mastermind of the gang. He was employed with a firm that finances vehicles, said police.

As he worked in the auto sales sector, Shamim knew about ways to dodge the verification system. He contacted other members of the gang and began conning firms, added cops.

Investigators were also looking into possible involvement other people of finance firms who allowed processing of the fake documents submitted by the gang.

MODUS OPERANDI

*The accused forged documents like Aadhaar card, bank statements, driving licence etc to commit the fraud.

*Three Aadhaar cards – bearing different names, number but with same picture – were recovered from them, said police.

“The accused exploited quick finance services provided by several agencies to buy vehicles using fake documents. They then sold these vehicles to gullible people at rates lower than the market price,” said Kalanidhi Naithani, SSP (Lucknow).