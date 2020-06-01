Ganga Saptami in Haridwar witnesses thin crowd, few locals visit ghats

cities

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 18:02 IST

On the first day of Unlock 1.0 stage with eased restrictions, Haridwar did not witness much rush as just a few locals visited Ganga ghats on the festive occasion of Ganga Saptami. City markets remained largely deserted with many shopkeepers closing their establishments by late afternoon as fewer customers were seen in the markets.

Ganga Saptami is considered as an auspicious day when sacred Ganga descended from matted locks of Lord Shiva and descended from Gaumukh, Gangotri till Ganga Sagar, after severe penance and meditation by King Bhagirath.

While district administration didn’t allow people to take a holy dip in Ganga at sanctum sanctorum of Brahamkund Ganga ghat at Har-Ki-Pauri - where entry was prohibited, other Ganga ghats like Birla, Alaknanda, Kushawrat, Rishikul, Maharishi Kashyap, Swami Vivekanand, Gobind, Maharaja Agrasen, Prem Nagar ghat among others were visited by locals who took a dip in Ganga and performed Ganga Saptami related rituals.

Ganga Sabha, the managing religious body of Har-Ki-Pauri, performed special Ganga rituals while following social distance norms in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

City markets of Upper Road, Moti Bazar, Shiv Moorti, Chandracharya square remained deserted despite easing of lockdown restrictions.

“We had high hopes that on the occasion of Ganga Saptami and the first day of Unlock 1.0 there would be movement of people and local pilgrims in the markets but all our hopes were shattered. Many traders couldn’t even sell items in the first few hours as coronavirus impact has highly affected the trading. Now, we hope after June 8, when religious places of worship, restaurants, shopping complexes open up there may be some improvement in trading,” said Rajat Ohri, of General Store owner at Moti Bazaar.

While City Trader Division, Jwalapur president Vipin Gupta said that markets in suburban Jwalapur has not witnessed major change as far rush is concerned, with fewer non-essential buyers arriving at markets. We are adhering to safety and precautionary guidelines but as far as trade and market buzz is concerned its missing, he added.