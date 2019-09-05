Gangster running drug racket from jail; 2 aides held with 400gm heroin

cities

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 01:44 IST

Police on Wednesday arrested two aides of notorious gangster Sonu Kangla and seized 400 gm of heroin from their possession.

The accused men— Balwinder Singh aka Mintu of Pandori village and Gurlal Singh aka Gora of Nanaksar locality in Tarn Taran— have been arrested and police have seized a Maruti Swift car from them that was purchased with drug money. The duo had been smuggling heroin on instructions of Sonu Kangla, said police. Kangla is currently in prison for allegedly killing Congress councilor from Amritsar Pehalwan Gurdeep Singh.

Superintendent of police (SP-headquarters) Tarn Taran, Harjit Singh, said a team led-by in-charge of crime investigation agency (CIA) wing, Harit Sharma, was deputed at a naka near Gohalwar village where the two accused who were in the Swift car (bearing registration number PB-02-DU-5126) were staopped. Upon suspicion, police searched them and found 300 gm heroin on Balwinder while 100 gm heroin was recovered from Gurlal, he said.

“During interrogation, the two confessed they are working for Bhupinder Singh aka Sonu Kangla who is an ‘A’ category gangster and is currently serving time in Amritsar Central jail. They said Sonu has been running a drug trade from jail over his cellphone,” the SP added.

A preliminary probe by police has also revealed that others —Gurjant Singh of Pandori, Deepu of Amritsar, Kulwant Singh of Naushehra Dhala village, which is notorious for drug smuggling—are also involved in the drug trade. Efforts are underway to arrest these accused, said the SP. He further said they will also bring Sonu Kangla from Amritsar jail on a production warrant for interrogation.

A case under sections 21-29-61-85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused at Tarn Taran City police station.

In June 2018, Amritsar police had arrested three notorious gangsters, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, Sonu Kangla and Bobby Malhotra, for allegedly killing Congress councillor Gurdeep Singh Pehalwan, who was shot dead at a wrestling arena in the Gol Bagh area of the holy city on June 1, last year.

First Published: Sep 05, 2019 01:44 IST