e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 04, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Gangster’s property demolished in Greater Noida

Gangster’s property demolished in Greater Noida

cities Updated: Jul 04, 2020 23:43 IST
Tanmayee Tyagi
Tanmayee Tyagi
Hindustantimes
         

Greater Noida:

A building constructed on the land, acquired illegally by a gangster in a Greater Noida village, was demolished on Saturday evening, police said.

According to the police, gangster Sunder Bhati had illegally obtained the government land in Ghangrola village a few years ago. The village comes under the Kasna police jurisdiction.

The action comes hours after the house of Vikas Dubey in Kanpur, who is allegedly responsible for the brutal killing of eight UP police personnel on early Friday morning, was razed.

The police said that Bhati, who is currently serving time in Hamirpur jail, had gradually constructed a structure on the land that he had acquired through fraudulent means.

“He is booked under the gangsters act. According to provision 14a of the act, any property of his that has been acquired illegally can be attached. It was during this process that we came across the property in Ghangrola. The building was demolished on Saturday evening as it was an illegal structure constructed on government pond land,” said Prabhat Upadhyay, station house officer, Kasna police station.

The land is spread across about 700 square metres and is valued around Rs 36 lakh, said the police, adding that following the demolition, locals gathered around the site after which police force was deployed in the area.

A senior police official said that there are several more such illegally obtained properties of the gangster scattered across the Gautam Budh Nagar district and action will be taken to attach them all in the coming days.

The Noida police are also working on identifying assets of his associates like Satveer Bansal and other known gangsters in the district, the official said.

top news
US ‘loves’ India, Donald Trump tweets back at ‘friend’ Narendra Modi
US ‘loves’ India, Donald Trump tweets back at ‘friend’ Narendra Modi
Indian Air Force geared up for combat role in China border area
Indian Air Force geared up for combat role in China border area
Maharashtra’s highest spike takes its Covid-19 tally past 2 lakh
Maharashtra’s highest spike takes its Covid-19 tally past 2 lakh
Kerala CM writes to PM Modi seeking trial in Italy of marines who killed 2 fishermen
Kerala CM writes to PM Modi seeking trial in Italy of marines who killed 2 fishermen
RSS defers gurudakshina programme due to coronavirus
RSS defers gurudakshina programme due to coronavirus
Spreading joy under pandemic: Shikhar Dhawan visits Delhi’s Hindu refugees
Spreading joy under pandemic: Shikhar Dhawan visits Delhi’s Hindu refugees
Why Prasar Bharati is wrong to rebuke PTI, writes Karan Thapar
Why Prasar Bharati is wrong to rebuke PTI, writes Karan Thapar
Water-logging, heavy downpour, high tides in Mumbai; IMD issues red alert
Water-logging, heavy downpour, high tides in Mumbai; IMD issues red alert
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyRIP Saroj KhanSaroj KhanMP Board 10th Result 2020MP 10th Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In