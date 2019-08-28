Gangster wanted in Goindwal Sahib gang war held

cities

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 01:14 IST

Police on Tuesday arrested a wanted gangster from Goindwal Sahib bus stop with the recovery of a foreign made pistol valuing ₹10 lakh and 26 live cartridges from his possession.

The accused has been identified as Guriqbal Singh aka Robin of Hansawala village which falls under Khadoor Sahib sub-division. Police say the arrested man was wanted in Goindwal Sahib gang war.

Four people, including a rickshaw puller, were killed in the shootout that broke out between two groups of gangs at Goindwal Sahib in August 2018.

Police had said gangsters Sahilpreet of Hansawala village, Gurjant singh aka Janta of Dhunda village and Arshdeep Singh of Khadoor Sahib were killed in the gang war. The fourth victim, Dalbir Singh aka Bira of Goindwal Sahib, was a rickshaw puller, who succumbed to bullet injury.

“Station house officer (SHO) of Goindwal Sahib police station, Baljinder Singh, arrested Robin from Goindwal Sahib bus stand after receiving a tip-off. We have recovered a foreign made pistol (Zastava-Serbia 30*) valuing ₹10 lakh and 26 live cartridges from his possession,” said superintendent of police (SP-headquarter), Harjit Singh, while addressing a press conference in Tarn Taran on Tuesday.

He said, “The arrested man is the member of a gang led by Guriqbal Singh aka Afridi, who has been lodged in Kapurthala jail. Robin had been living out of Punjab for evading arrest.”

After the gang war, Goindwal Sahib police had booked six people under Sections 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 25-54-59 of the Arms Act.

The case was registered on the complaint of Sukhwinder Kaur, deceased Gurjant Singh’s mother.

First Published: Aug 28, 2019 01:14 IST