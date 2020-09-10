e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 10, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Garbage dump near Chatar Singh park: NGT directs Ludhiana DC, PPCB to submit action-taken report

Garbage dump near Chatar Singh park: NGT directs Ludhiana DC, PPCB to submit action-taken report

The next hearing of the case has been scheduled on December 14.

cities Updated: Sep 10, 2020 23:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Garbage dumped in the open near the Chatar Singh park in Ludhiana on Thursday.
Garbage dumped in the open near the Chatar Singh park in Ludhiana on Thursday.(HT Photo)
         

Acting on a petition filed against establishment of garbage dump near Bhai Chatar Singh Park here, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the deputy commissioner (DC) and Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) to submit an action-taken report in the matter.

Social activists had opposed the establishment of a garbage dump near the park last year, following which the MC had put the proposal on hold. However, waste disposal continues at the secondary dump situated below the bus stand flyover. The members of scooter market association have also been objecting to the same.

The tribunal, in its orders dated September 8, told DC Varinder Sharma and PPCB to verify the facts of the complaint and file an action-taken report in two months.

The next hearing of the case has been scheduled on December 14.

The petitioner, advocate Gurinderpreet Singh said, “Despite the numerous complaints made in the past and protests staged by social activists, the MC has failed to shift the dumping site, which results in unhygienic conditions in the area and spreads foul smell. We were forced to move the NGT, which has sought a report in the matter.”

Scooter market association president Satinderpal Singh said, “An open garbage dump near the market creates a lot of nuisance. The road between Bhai Chatar Singh Park and the dump also gets blocked as garbage is strewn around on the road by rag-pickers. The dumping site should be shifted as shopkeepers and visitors are living under the threat of an epidemic.”

When asked about the garbage mess near the park, mayor Balkar Sandhu said, “The MC is working to install static compactors under the smart city mission. Open garbage dumps would cease to exist after compactor installation. Also, no garbage is being dumped inside the park and the park is also being rejuvenated.”

top news
EAM Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart meet in Moscow amid border tensions in Ladakh
EAM Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart meet in Moscow amid border tensions in Ladakh
Can count on us, France tells India as Rafale fighters take to the skies
Can count on us, France tells India as Rafale fighters take to the skies
What Bob Woodward’s book ‘Rage’ reveals about US President Donald Trump
What Bob Woodward’s book ‘Rage’ reveals about US President Donald Trump
US affiliate of BJP registers as foreign agent
US affiliate of BJP registers as foreign agent
‘Why not increase this number’: SC on special courts for tainted lawmakers
‘Why not increase this number’: SC on special courts for tainted lawmakers
Crisil projects 9% GDP contraction in FY21
Crisil projects 9% GDP contraction in FY21
Pakistan main force behind drive to create ‘so-called Khalistan’: Canadian think tank
Pakistan main force behind drive to create ‘so-called Khalistan’: Canadian think tank
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroRafale induction LIVECovid-19 casesAnkita Lokhande

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In