Garbage dumping raises stink in Dhayari

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 21:08 IST

PUNE Residents of Ganeshnagar in Dhayri have raised concerns over rampant garbage dumping on the sides of roads in their area and blamed the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) for turning a blind eye towards their complaints.

Omkar Revadkar, a local resident, said, “In our area, there is a spot where garbage is dumped daily and is not collected by the civic body daily. Garbage, which is not segregated is thrown on open ground as there are no waste bins here. As the garbage is not segregated the sanitary workers have a tough time collecting the garbage. People here should be responsible”

“I had filed a complaint with PMC on their official twitter handle. However, they closed the complaint saying necessary steps will be taken and they provided with an official’s contact number, but of no use,” he added.

“PMC must place a disclaimer on the spot and discourage people from dumping garbage here,” said Revadkar.

Dnyaneshwar Molak, PMC chief of solid waste management department, said, “We will identify the spot on an urgent basis and I will take a follow up of the issue.”

“Garbage should be segregated properly and for this even resident should do their part of work. Our workers are working day and night to keeping the city clean. We appeal to all the residents to segregate their garbage and give it to your local Swach worker or throw in our garbage collection vehicles,” said Molak.

