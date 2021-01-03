e-paper
Home / Cities / Gardener’s body found hanging in Chandigarh school

Gardener’s body found hanging in Chandigarh school

No suicide note was recovered, but police have ruled out any foul play

cities Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 21:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

A 25-year-old gardener’s body was found hanging from the ceiling at a school in Sector 44, where he used to work.

A resident of Khuda Alisher, he had not returned home on Saturday and is suspected to have committed suicide at night. The body was found in a corridor around 7:30am on Sunday.

No suicide note was recovered, but police have ruled out any foul play and initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Jobless youth ends life in Nayagaon

A 23-year-old man committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree at Singha Devi locality in Nayagaon on Sunday.

Police said he was unmarried and was staying with his family in Nayagaon. He had been unemployed for the past few months due to the lockdown and was a habitual drinker, said station house officer Kailash Bahadur.

His body has been kept in the mortuary at the Kharar civil hospital. Ruling out foul play, police have initiated inquest proceedings.

