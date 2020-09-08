Gas leak at Boisar chemical unit near Mumbai, one injured

cities

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 01:30 IST

One person was reported injured after a gas leak from a chemical plant in the Tarapur Chemical Zone, on Monday.

Around 20,000-litre drum containing formaldehyde fell on the ground, spilling the chemical at Chemicone Chemicals unit at Plot W16/25 at Tarapur Chemical Zone at 7am. The company manufactures paper, printing, textile chemicals and adhesives, since 1979.

“A fresh stock of 20 tonnes (20,000 kg) of formaldehyde had arrived at the factory on Sunday, which was to be used in production on Monday,” said senior inspector Pradip Kasbe, of Boisar MIDC police station.

The workers were yet to report to duty, but a woman, Damini Singh, 24, who worked in an adjacent unit suffered breathlessness, nausea, eye and skin irritation. She is undergoing treatment at Tungha Hospital in Boisar, while six workers were given first aid.