e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 08, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Gas leak at Boisar chemical unit near Mumbai, one injured

Gas leak at Boisar chemical unit near Mumbai, one injured

cities Updated: Sep 08, 2020 01:30 IST
Ram Parmar
Ram Parmar
         

One person was reported injured after a gas leak from a chemical plant in the Tarapur Chemical Zone, on Monday.

Around 20,000-litre drum containing formaldehyde fell on the ground, spilling the chemical at Chemicone Chemicals unit at Plot W16/25 at Tarapur Chemical Zone at 7am. The company manufactures paper, printing, textile chemicals and adhesives, since 1979.

“A fresh stock of 20 tonnes (20,000 kg) of formaldehyde had arrived at the factory on Sunday, which was to be used in production on Monday,” said senior inspector Pradip Kasbe, of Boisar MIDC police station.

The workers were yet to report to duty, but a woman, Damini Singh, 24, who worked in an adjacent unit suffered breathlessness, nausea, eye and skin irritation. She is undergoing treatment at Tungha Hospital in Boisar, while six workers were given first aid.

top news
Amid border row, Army seeks to upgrade ‘night-blind’ infantry combat vehicles
Amid border row, Army seeks to upgrade ‘night-blind’ infantry combat vehicles
Past midnight, China claims to have taken countermeasures to India’s ‘military provocation’
Past midnight, China claims to have taken countermeasures to India’s ‘military provocation’
ED arrests Chanda Kochhar’s husband Deepak Kochhar for money laundering
ED arrests Chanda Kochhar’s husband Deepak Kochhar for money laundering
Jaishankar set to make stopover in Iran en route to Russia for meeting of SCO foreign ministers
Jaishankar set to make stopover in Iran en route to Russia for meeting of SCO foreign ministers
World must be better prepared for next pandemic, says WHO chief
World must be better prepared for next pandemic, says WHO chief
PM Modi hails successful test of indigenous hypersonic technology
PM Modi hails successful test of indigenous hypersonic technology
2 accused in Sushant Singh Rajput drugs case retract statement, say NCB forced them
2 accused in Sushant Singh Rajput drugs case retract statement, say NCB forced them
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputCovid-19Delhi MetroNational Education Policy 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In