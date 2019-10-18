e-paper
Gazal singer threatened in call from Pakistan number

  Updated: Oct 18, 2019 19:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
A ghazal singer from the city received a threat call from a Pakistani mobile number a few days back. The caller threatened him in the name of former MP and mafia turned politician Atiq Ahmad.

On his complaint, the Civil Lines police lodged an FIR on Friday against the unidentified caller and efforts are being made to trace the location of the mobile number used for calling the singer.

In his complaint, gazal singer Bhupendra Shukla, a resident of Jhunsi area, claimed that he had come to Civil Lines for work on Tuesday afternoon. At around 3 pm, he received a call on his mobile phone from an unidentified number. The caller abused Shukla for singing gazals and threatened him in the name of Atiq Ahmad. He also warned Shukla and said he can be abducted at will. Shukla later checked the mobile number, which was a Pakistani number with the country code. Bhupendra approached senior officials and on his complaint, an FIR was lodged at Civil Lines police station on Friday night.

Although Shukla denied having an enmity with anyone, he feared for his life as he is often out for late night programmes in the city and out of it too.

SP City Brajesh Kumar Srivastava said the cyber cell will trace the location of the mobile number and it will be ascertained if it was a Pakistani number or someone used an app to scare the singer in mischief, he added.

First Published: Oct 18, 2019 19:26 IST

