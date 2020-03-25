GB Nagar’s first Covid-19 patient discharged from GIMS

cities

Updated: Mar 25, 2020 23:08 IST

Noida:

A 23-year-old Covid-19 patient, the first case of Gautam Budh Nagar district, was discharged on Wednesday evening from the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) after a successful treatment, doctors at the hospital said . The person was admitted on March 16 in the isolation ward of GIMS after he tested positive for the deadly virus.

However, the person will have to stay in home quarantine for 14 days as a precautionary measure. The doctors said they are happy to see the positive results of the treatment to the Covid-19 patient.

“We gave the antimalarial medicine for seven days to the patient. His reports have confirmed him negative for the virus now and he is totally cured. He has been asked to stay under home quarantine as a precautionary measure. We are happy to see positive results. He has been discharged and his details have been provided to the health department to follow up with him in the future,” said Dr Saurabh Shrivastava, head of department (medicine), GIMS.

The discharged person had got infected through a colleague from Delhi’s Janakpuri area who had a travel history to Italy, Japan and Geneva. The Janakpuri colleague was also found positive for the virus, and later his 69-year-old mother had also got the infection who succumbed to the virus.

The discharged patient worked at a factory involved in manufacturing leather straps for watches in Sector 80. Officials had closed the office to sanitize the premises after the Janakpuri employee of the company was found positive for Sars-Cov-2 as he was attending office for around 18 days after coming back from abroad.

The discharged patient, resident of a residential society in Sector 78, was among the 29 persons who had come in contact with Janakpuri patient at work.

The doctors treating the patient had sent his first sample to check his improvement on March 23 which had come negative on Tuesday. His second sample also came negative on Wednesday evening after which it was decided that he could be discharged.

The director of GIMS is expecting that more patients will recover and will be discharged soon. Reports of two more patients are awaited to confirm if they are negative for coronavirus infection.

“The patient is asymptomatic and two of his tests have confirmed him negative for Covid-19. After the confirmed two negative results, he has been discharged. The patient has recovered completely but will be under home quarantine for 14 days,” said Dr (Brig) Rakesh Gupta, director, GIMS.

By Wednesday evening, the health department collected 379 samples. Of which, 280 reports have come negative, while 88 reports are awaited. The district has reported a total of 11 positive cases so far, health officials said.

In the district, 1,117 travellers were tracked and 1,667 persons were under the surveillance.