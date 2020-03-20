GDA defers auctions, recoveries and demolition activities till April 6

cities

Updated: Mar 20, 2020 21:22 IST

The Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) has put on hold all recoveries, auctions and demolition activities until April 6 due to the fear of an outbreak of coronavirus disease (Covid-19). This decision was taken only after the Allahabad High Court issued directions to the Uttar Pradesh chief secretary to ensure compliance of its order by all state authorities. The high court, in an order on Wednesday, had directed to defer all demolition, recovery activities till April 6 so that the people are unable to approach the court amid the ensuing health crisis.

The high court in its order observed that the state government should issue necessary directives to various authorities, including district magistrates and other government agencies, asking them not to take any coercive measures against any individuals or body of individuals that may force them to approach the court for seeking legal remedies, and avoid and public gatherings.

“We will be complying with the order and have put on hold auctions, demolition activities and evictions of illegal buildings. We have about ₹250 crore recovery certificates, which have been sent to the district administration for making recoveries. By March 31, we need to pay up nearly ₹47 crore as repayment of loans. Due to the hold up of recoveries, our repayment will also suffer,” said Kanchan Verma, vice-chairperson, GDA.

The pending instalments are of loans which the GDA had procured for financing the Hindon elevated road and for repaying the farmers of Madhuban Bapudham housing scheme. The authority is already facing a fund crunch.

“Since the administration officials are busy in dealing with the situation prevailing due to Covid-19, we will not be taking up demolition drives of illegal buildings. We may not get the police force and magistrates, whose presence is needed while we are carrying demolition drives. Most officials are busy taking up measures to control a Covid-19 outbreak,” she added.

According to authority’s enforcement department officials, the GDA has identified about 1,056 unauthorised constructions in 2019-20, of which 235 were compounded by January 31. They added that in 2019-20, the GDA has passed 654 demolition orders, of which 319 demolitions had taken place by January 31.

In its directions in the wake of Covid-19 outbreak, the high court had directed for compliance on five points – deferring of all recovery proceedings by different agencies till April 6, deferring all auction proceedings (initiated or pending) till the same time, restraining district magistrates and administrative authorities from issuing directions for the presence of any person in connection with any proceedings, stopping all demolition activities till April 6 and no eviction of dispossession exercise during the same period.

“We will also be putting on hold any such activities as directed by the high court. We will ensure compliance,” said Ajay Shankar Pandey, district magistrate.