GDA only has 1,850 flats available against demand of 7,729 by police

cities

Updated: Feb 20, 2020 23:22 IST

The Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) can sell only 1,850 flats to the Ghaziabad police against the department’s demand of 7,729 flats for its staff.

In September 2019, Uttar Pradesh additional chief secretary (home), Awanish Awasthi,had visited Ghaziabad and directed the police officials here to provide an inventory of flats with the GDA which could be bought for use as official residences for police officers.

Initiated by senior superintendent of police Kalanidhi Naithani, the proposal asking for 7,729 flats for police personnel was sent to the GDA earlier this month. The proposal included demands for studio-apartments, 4-BHK, 3 BHK, 2 BHK and 1 BHK flats.

“Against the police department’s demand, the authority is able to only provide about 1,850 flats which are vacant and are available for sale for a government-to-government transfer. However, the cost of the flats has been calculated on the present circle rates of respective areas. The sale would help GDA generate a revenue of around ₹490 crore,” AR Rahi, property in-charge, GDA, said.

The GDA has offered flats in its housing projects at Kaushambi, Indirapuram, Vaishali and schemes such as Chandrashila apartments, Madhuban Bapudhan and Sanjay Puri schemes.The authority has offered the flats on a lease of 90 years under some terms and conditions.

The GDA officials said the sale would also help generate funds for the cash-starved authority.

With limited housing facilities at Harsaon police lines, currently, most police personnel in the district either live in rented accommodations or the barracks at the police lines.

“The purchase from GDA will be made by the state home department and the proposal will soon be sent to our headquarters. If the GDA can only offer a limited number of flats, we will approach other agencies such as the Housing Board. A lot of time and financial resources go into building new housing facilities, so we are trying to buy flats directly,” Kalanidhi Naithani, SSP, Ghaziabad, said.

He said the proposal sent to the GDA mentioned requirement flat for police officers and personnel of all ranks.