'Get vaccinated or face salary cut': Odisha district admin to healthcare workers
- Cuttack is among the three districts in Odisha that have achieved less than 60 per cent of the vaccination target.
With 1 lakh healthcare workers in Odisha yet to be given the first shot of the Covid-19 vaccine before the February 10 deadline, a district administration in Odisha on Friday warned the healthcare workers that their salary would be withheld if they fail to get vaccinated.
In a letter to the officials of Cuttack's SCB Medical College and Hospital, chief district medical officer, superintendent of Sishu Bhawan and CMC Commissioner, Cuttack district collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani said a large number of health workers/Anganwadi workers who have registered under different establishments are not turning up for the vaccination.
"As the percentage of vaccination of Cuttack district is one of the lowest in the state, it is causing a great embarrassment. Those registered under different establishments for Covid-19 vaccine should positively take the shot by February 10, failing which their salary/remuneration/stipend for the month will not be drawn,” the district collector said in his letter.
The district collector advised the officials to sensitize the health workers/Anganwadi workers so that they come forward for vaccination.
Cuttack is among the three districts in Odisha that have achieved less than 60 per cent of the vaccination target which began on January 16. The other two districts are Bolangir and Jajpur.
Also read: 4G Mubarak! tweets Abdullah with mobile internet services being restored in J-K
Additional chief secretary, health department, Pradipta Kumar Mohapatra said such dire warnings by the Cuttack administration were necessary as the healthcare workers had volunteered for the jabs. "They can't back out just like that. After they registered on the CoWIN portal, the Centre sent the required number of vaccines," said Mohapatra, who got himself vaccinated on Friday. He hoped that all the 3.38 lakh healthcare workers who had registered their names on the CoWin portal would be vaccinated by February 10.
The vaccination has slowed down among the Anganwadi workers in several districts as many of them are hesitant and unsure of the vaccine's efficacy. Several Anganwadi workers are also hesitant to take the shot as they feel there is no point in taking the vaccine when Odisha is reporting less than 100 Covid-19 cases every day and the number of active Covid-19 cases have dropped below 1,000. Of the 30 districts, Kandhamal and Nabarangpur districts have currently no active Covid-19 patients.
Meanwhile, the state government braced for another massive Covid-19 inoculation drive from Saturday with Odisha Police DG Abhay set to receive the first jab. Apart from Abhay, SPs and collectors of all the districts will also be administered the Covid-19 vaccine.
To instil confidence, the government has asked senior officials including DGP, collectors, SPs and others to take the vaccine and share a photo of the same on social media. Apart from police personnel, frontline workers of home, urban Development and revenue departments, besides other Corona warriors, would be administered the Covid-19 vaccine from Saturday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
73% get vaccine jab; rural Pune continues to lag behind
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Get vaccinated or face salary cut': Odisha district admin to healthcare workers
- Cuttack is among the three districts in Odisha that have achieved less than 60 per cent of the vaccination target.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh tests positive for Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm laws being opposed across the country, should be withdrawn: Sachin Pilot
- Congress leader Sachin Pilot said he condemned the incident at Red Fort but the government was using this as an excuse to file criminal cases against farmers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune district sees 10 deaths, 449 fresh Covid cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP to reopen schools for classes 6 to 8 on Feb 10, classes 1 to 5 from March 1
- The Uttar Pradesh government had earlier decided to reopen schools for students of classes 9 to 12 in October.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PCMC turns blind eye to trimming of trees by hoarding advertisers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
1 mn golden cards, 10k treatments in first 40 days of PMJAY SEHAT scheme in J-K
- The scheme was e-launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 26.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Blackbuck case: Rajasthan HC exempts Salman Khan from appearing in person
- A case was registered against Salman Khan at the Luni police station on October 15, 1998, in the Arms Act. The trial court had acquitted him on January 18, 2017.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cong appoint Bagwe and Joshi as state vice-presidents
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HP cabinet decisions: Budget session to be held from Feb 26 to March 20
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IoT stars in global success of local firms
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New Delhi-Kalka Shatabdi to resume on February 8
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Active Covid cases in Pune district now 6,545
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaccination sites increased to 135 in Pune division
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox