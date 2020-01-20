e-paper
Tuesday, Jan 21, 2020
Home / Cities / Ghaziabad: 23-year-old held for preparing fake Aadhaar cards

Ghaziabad: 23-year-old held for preparing fake Aadhaar cards

cities Updated: Jan 20, 2020 23:32 IST
HT Correspondent
The Ghaziabad police on Monday arrested a 23-year-old man from Sector 11 in Vijay Nagar and booked him for cheating and forgery for allegedly make fake Aadhaar cards in order to earn a quick buck. According to police officers, the man has allegedly been operating since the past year and prepared the fake Aadhaar cards in the name of different persons.

The police identified the suspect as Anup Rai who is an undergraduate student and also worked on contract with a bank for preparing Aadhaar cards.

“After work, sometimes he used to take the equipment to his house where he used to lure people into prepare their Aadhaar cards. He learnt the procedure to prepare the cards while working with the bank on contract. He used to charge around ₹300 for changing the address, etc., in the Aadhaar card and ₹700-800 for preparing new cards,” said Manish Mishra, superintendent of police (city).

The police said they will also probe involvement of bank staff members, if any, who might have allowed equipment such as printers, biometric scanners, etc., to be taken away by the suspect.

“The suspect will be put to detail questioning about the entire case. We suspect he has prepared hundreds of fake Aadhaar cards and we have also accessed a register in which he has maintained records. The people to whom the fake cards were issued will be identified soon. In case any bank official is involved in the case, we will take appropriate legal action,” Mishra added.

Police officers said they have recovered a laptop, a finger scanner, an eye scanner, a lamination machine and dozens of fake Aadhaar cards.

He was arrested by a joint team of the Vijay Nagar police and officials of ‘Alpha’ team of Ghaziabad police which takes up specialised operations.

