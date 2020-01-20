Ghaziabad: 27-year-old driver of MLA found hanging at high-rise flat, suicide suspected

cities

Updated: Jan 20, 2020 21:18 IST

The body of a 27-year-old man, who worked as a driver of a member of the legislative assembly, was found hanging at a fifth floor flat in a high-rise under the jurisdiction of Indirapuram police station Monday. Police said they found the body after there was no response from the room of the victim and his colleagues broke open the door to see if he was fine.

The man hailed from Bulandshahr and was staying at a flat in the high-rise along with other staff members of the MLA. The police said the other staff members were staying in a separate flat in the same high-rise building.

“On Monday morning, the man did not open the door of his room, nor did he not respond to repeated calls. His other colleagues got worried and they broke open the door and found the body hanging from a ceiling fan. We did not find any suicide note in the room and have sent the body for a post-mortem examination to ascertain the cause of death,” Keshav Kumar, assistant superintendent of police (Indirapuram), said.

“Prima facie, it seems to be a case of hanging as marks which generally are spotted in such cases were also seen on the body. The post-mortem reports are awaited. The MLA and her family live in a different flat in the same high-rise building,” Kumar said.

The police said that they have not received any complaint in the incident from the victim’s family and the police have also conducted a forensic examination of the room.

The police suspect that the incident took place late night.

Ghaziabad does not have a dedicated helpline to deal with those having suicidal thoughts. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are +914066202000 from ‘Roshni’ (Hyderabad-based) and +914424640050 from Sneha India Foundation (Delhi-based).