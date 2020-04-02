Ghaziabad administration fixes price of 21 essential commodities

cities

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 23:00 IST

In order to check overpricing of essential items, the Ghaziabad district administration has come out with a rate list of 21 commodities which are used on a daily basis by household consumers.

Officials said they have released the wholesale and retail prices of 21 commodities which include sugar, pulses, oil, rice, salt, mustard oil and other spices.

According to the list provided by the district administration, they have arrived at the wholesale and retail prices of the 21 commodities after holding discussions with different traders and market associations. However, officials said the price cap on the 21 commodities will be applicable only when they are sold in loose and not as packaged.

“The packaged items and their different varieties, for instance, in the case of edible oils, will be determined by the maximum retail price (MRP). The 21 commodities which we have identified as those which are also sold in loose and the wholesalers and retailers will not charge anything more other than the rate determined by the district administration,” Shiv Prakash Shukla, city magistrate, said.

As per the list, a kilogram of sugar must be sold at ₹37 in wholesale and at ₹39 in retail. The price of refined oil is capped at ₹93/litre for wholesale and ₹96/litre in retail. Likewise, the price for basmati rice is fixed at ₹60 per kilo (wholesale) and ₹65 per kilo (retail).

The different pulses are priced between ₹65 and ₹97 per kilo (wholesale) and between ₹70 and ₹100 per kilo in retail. The wholesale price for flour is ₹27 per kilogram (wholesale) and it will retail at ₹28 per kilogram.

“We have not fixed the price of fruits and vegetables as they keep fluctuating on a daily basis and the wholesale prices are determined by the Sahibabad vegetable market,” Shukla said.

Officials said they have sufficient stock of potato, onion, tomato and fruits such as banana at the Sahibabad vegetable market and about 514 carts have been despatched from the market to different residential areas. Another 227 carts and 428 small goods carriers have been roped in for delivery of fruits and vegetables to all areas.