Ghaziabad air worst for third day in a row

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 19:31 IST

Ghaziabad: For the third consecutive day, the air quality in Ghaziabad was worst in the country. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Ghaziabad recorded an air quality index (AQI) of 482, in the ‘severe’ category, the highest reading so far this season.

The AQI of Ghaziabad has been steadily rising since Diwali on October 27. The city, over the past five days from October 27 to October 31, has an AQI of 395, 396, 446, 478 and 482, respectively. Barring October 28, the city has topped the list of most polluted cities across the country.

Ghaziabad also figures high in the list of 102 non-attainment cities with respect to poor ambient air quality (2011-2015) and the World Health Organisation report from 2014-2018.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

The officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said present weather conditions, instances of stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana and the heavy traffic during the festival season caused the air quality to deteriorate, besides other local factors.

“The local factors are vehicular pollution, road dust and construction activities, among others. The wind changes directions over the region of Ghaziabad and Noida. This wind is carrying in pollutants from stubble burning states of Punjab and Haryana,” Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the Regional Weather Forecasting Centre, New Delhi, said.

“The wind speed picked up from 6-7kmph to 10kmph during the day on October 31 but it again slowed down. To remove the effect of accumulated pollutants, we need more speedier winds for at least 15-20 hours continuously. The wind speed will go up to 15-20kmph from November 3 onwards. From November 4-5, the dispersal of pollutants will be more. The layer of pollutants is hovering about 1-1.5km above ground and a thick cloud cover is expected to reach the city by November 1,” he said.

During a review meeting held at CPCB officer on October 30, officials of different agencies and state pollution control boards were told about the need to intensify action on the ground.

As per the official figures, complaints on air polluting activities in Delhi-NCR numbered 1,452 between October 7 and October 27. Of them, most complaints pertained to construction & demolition (446), followed by open dumping of waste garbage (355), unpaved roads (196), road dust (133), garbage burning (108) and traffic congestion (76).

Ghaziabad figured prominently in terms of complaints regarding unpaved roads (12.2% ), road dust (18.8%) and traffic congestion (5.3%).

“We have sent letters to different land owning agencies and asked them to make use of dust suppressants in order to curb road dust. The suppressants are effective for about six hours and are more cost effective than water sprinkling. Loni area has the most number of unpaved and broken roads and the nagar palika has been asked to take immediate steps. The number of water tankers for sprinkling exercise has also been increased,” Utsav Sharma, regional officer, UP pollution control board, said.

“To improve traffic conditions, we have already received the traffic improvement plan prepared by Central Road Research Institute. Besides that, we will also be starting the integrated traffic management system for traffic enforcement and regulation. The two plans have been sent for approval/changes to the traffic department. The suggestions will be implemented in a phased manner,” Kanchan Verma, vice-chairperson, Ghaziabad Development Authority, said.

