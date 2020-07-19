Ghaziabad: Amid rising cases, administration moots micro-level containment plan

cities

For the first time, the number of category-2 containment zones with two or more Covid-19 cases in Ghaziabad has exceeded that of category-1 containment zones that have just one case, a fallout of the surge in cases.

The Ghaziabad administration has directed officials to chalk out ‘micro level management plan’ for containment exercise under which all the aspects of strict containment, surveillance and testing will be taken up in certain residential pockets in order to break the chain of infection.

According to Uttar Pradesh government guidelines, category-1 containment zones are created in pockets with only one Covid-19 case, and the sealed areas are spread over a radius of 250 metres. On the other hand, the category-2 zones are created where more than one case is reported from a pocket, and an area spread over a 500-metre radius is sealed with a buffer area going up to a 250-metre radius.

According to the official figures on July 19, the district at present has 330 containment zones which include 162 under category-1 and 168 under category-2. According to officials, there are certain residential segments which are running high on number of Covid-19 cases and regular cases have emerged.

“This is why we are chalking out the micro plan through which there will be strict containment exercises which will be taken up in containment zones where cases have figured regularly. Before implementing the plan in residential pockets, we have designated a nodal officer who will supervise the timely sealing and de-sealing of containment zones,” said Ajay Shankar Pandey, district magistrate. “We have already improved systems with respect to testing, contact tracing, speedier referral and treatment. Now, we are going to deal with containment zones in strict manner.”

The officials said that under the micro plan, identified residential pockets will be subjected to strict containment exercise like previously done in Khoda, Loni and Vaishali.

“We have planned that once the area gets contained we will take up 100% surveillance exercise of every household and also get 100% testing done in the residential pocket. We will also make available private vendors for sanitization purpose and these can be hired by residents for household sanitization. Our teams will take up outer santisation and may also sanitize common areas in highrises. Along with these exercises, we will also rope in the district supplies department for door to door delivery of food items,” Pandey said.

According to the official list of 330 containment zones, the Sihani Gate police station area has 65 zones (33 under category-1 and 32 under category-2) and followed by Indirapuram police station area having 53 zones (18 under category-1 and 35 under category-2) while the Vijay Nagar police station area is third highest on the list with presence of 47 zones (29 under category-1 and 18 under category-2).

The micro plan would means that residential pockets in police station areas of Sihani Gate, Vijay Nagar, Indirapuram, Sahibabad and Kavi Nagar, etc. may be subjected to rigourous containment exercise in order to control further spread of infection.

Along with the containment exercises, the administration has also planned that recommendations of the Ministry of AYUSH will also be publicised widely so that residents can take help of immunity boosters to prevent against the infection.

Box:

Total category-1 containment zones: 162

Total category-2 containment zones: 168

Top five of 18 police station areas with containment zones

Police station category-1 category-2

Sihani Gate 33 32

Indirapuram 18 35

Vijay Nagar 29 18

Sahibabad 08 25

Kavi Nagar 16 18