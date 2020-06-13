e-paper
Ghaziabad crosses mark of 600 Covid-19 cases but recovery rate over 60%

cities Updated: Jun 13, 2020 23:05 IST
Peeyush Khandelwal
Peeyush Khandelwal
The total number of Covid-19 cases in Ghaziabad crossed 600 on Saturday with the addition of 23 fresh cases. The district now has 604 cases. One death too was recorded on the day, taking the total death count in the district to 20.

The new death was of a 60-year-old woman who had comorbid conditions. She died at the tertiary care hospital in Meerut.

In June, 299 cases and 16 deaths were added to the district’s tally in the first 13 days. Till May 31, the district had only 305 total cases with four deaths.

The first case was reported on March 5.

The district recorded its first 100 cases in 61 days, the next 100 in 16 days, then down to 10 days for the next 100, following which it fell to six days to reach a total of 400. Two days later, on June 8, the case count crossed 500.

The ministry of home affairs’s had earlier allowed the reopening of the economy under its unlock 1 guidelines on June 8. States, however, were permitted to take necessary restrictions as per their analysis to contain Covid-19.

According to officials, the district has a recovery rate of about 62%, which is better than the national average of about 50%.

“It is also better than the state average of about 60%.We have discharged 373 in all from different hospitals,” Dr NK Gupta, Ghaziabad chief medical officer, said.

According to the report of the state surveillance officer, the state of UP till June 13 had total of 13118 Covid-19 cases and 7858 of the patients were discharged from different hospitals.

“To deal with severe cases, we have initiated a severe acute respiratory infection ward at MMG Hospital where patients having such indictions are getting admitted. These are the cases which are getting critical and also leading to death. In another direction, we have asked our L-3 (tertiary care for critical patients) hospital to not refer patients to L-3 hospital at Meerut. In several cases, patients were declared brought dead in Meerut. So all patients requiring critical care will be treated at L3 hospital in Ghaziabad,” said Dr NK Gupta, chief medical officer. “Although we have 20 cases of death which have taken place so far, only nine deaths have actually taken place in our hospitals while nine have taken place at Meerut and one each in hospitals of Delhi and Noida. We are trying to treat our patients in Ghaziabad but there are cases when patients directly go to Meerut. So, we cannot do much in such cases.”

Of the 23 cases which were added on Saturday included three cases each form Kaushambi and Khoda while two cases were reported from Vasundhara and one from Indirapuram besides other cases in different localities.

