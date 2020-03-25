Ghaziabad moves to ensure doorstep delivery of essential items

cities

Updated: Mar 25, 2020 23:09 IST

With Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath issuing directions for doorstep delivery of essentials, the Ghaziabad district administration on Wednesday formed a committee of several officials to ensure this is followed.

The state officials said that they have so far roped in about 12,133 different vehicles for the purpose to ensure supplies to residents of the state.

Awanish Kumar Awasthi, additional chief secretary (home), on Wednesday said that all the divisional commissioners, district magistrates and district police chiefs have been directed to ensure that supply chain from the local vegetable markets remain uninterrupted.

“They have also been asked not to stop the delivery vans, carts, e-rickshaws and four wheelers, etc. which are ferrying essential commodities. They have been directed to ensure that price of commodities are regulated. By 3pm on Wednesday, 5419 mobile vans, e-rickshaws and other vehicles have been roped in to initiate door step delivery. Another set of 6704 carts and thelas etc have also been roped in,” Awasthi said during his address at Lucknow.

The chief minister on Tuesday had directed for formation of four committees in the state to ensure coordination between different departments for ensuring that lockdown remains successful.

“The committee headed by commissioner, agricultural produce, has been asked to ensure that community kitchens are initiated by associations and religious organisations to ensure that daily wagers and poor get food easily. The state government has also banned the sale of pan masala during the lockdown period and orders will be issued immediately,” he added.

During the lockdown period, the UP police have so far lodged 1,788 FIRs under IPC section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 5,592 people have been booked.

The officials also said that 6,022 barriers were erected by the UP police across the state to ensure that there is no movement of people and proper checks are in place during the lockdown period.

“About 1.52 lakh vehicles have been checked so far and 39757 challans have been issued. Residents can also call up CM’s helpline number 1076 for any complaints. In another initiative we have also contacted about 10000 gram pradhans (village heads) in different area and have asked them to provide us list of people who have come back to the districts from other states or from other countries. This will help us track persons and health department will further screen them,” Awasthi added.

In Ghaziabad, district magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey said, “We are ensuring that supply chain is uninterrupted and smooth movement of vehicles take place. On Wednesday we also ensured that about 200 vendors moved in different residential areas of trans-Hindon with vegetables etc. We are constantly monitoring the movement of vehicles carrying essential supplies and cops have been asked to give them passage.”

“We are also trying to pursue residents not to come out on roads and other places in order to protect themselves against any Coronavirus spread. As of now we have been able to contain the spread in Ghaziabad,” he added.

A large number of city residents had come out in markets and roads and resorted to panic buying after Prime Minister’s address to the nation on Tuesday night.