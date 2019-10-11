Ghaziabad: No more multiple housing units on single unit plots: GDA

cities

Ghaziabad: After finding more than the sanctioned units constructed on single-unit plots in its survey, the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) has decided that it will not be giving any such permission for other colonies in future. The authority, in 2015, had given a nod for construction of multiple units in nine colonies.

The permissions were given in nine colonies of Rajendra Nagar, Indraprastha, Indirapuram, Kaushambi, Shalimar Garden Extension 1, Shalimar Garden Extension 2, Shalimar Garden (Main), Pratap Vihar and Swarn Jayanti Puram.

“After the recent survey revealed a number of violations in the terms of construction of housing units beyond the permissible numbers, we have decided that no more colonies will be given such permission. As per our estimates, we have about 15% to 20% plots in nine colonies where constructions are yet to be taken up,” Kanchan Verma, vice-chairperson, GDA, said.

“As of now, we will not be scrapping the constructions which were allowed as per a decision in 2015 in nine colonies. However, we have directed our officials to keep a strict check on any construction activity and take action the minute such (illegal) constructions are taken up. We are already carrying out sealing of illegal units and are lodging FIRs against erring instances,” she said.

In the survey, three residential pockets in Indirapuram were found to have about 1,900 extra units and possession in a majority of them were given to homebuyers and registries executed.

“We have also written to the state government to allow registries in 28 colonies of GDA only after the authority gives an approval. This provision is prevalent in Haryana to counter illegal constructions. During a meeting earlier this year, the chief minister had also asked us to work on the Haryana model. But such a step would require a change in the Registration Act,” Verma said.

During the period between April 2018 and March 2019, the authority identified 1,683 instances of illegal constructions and issued 963 demolition orders. During the period, 323 units were demolished while 692 were sealed and 62 FIRs filed against erring developers.

From April 2019 to August this year, the authority further identified 554 illegal constructions and 270 demolition orders were issued. Against these, the authority took up 151 demolitions and sealing 171 units. A total of 81 FIRs were also lodged against the erring developers.

