Ghaziabad: Number of Covid-19 cases reaches 50

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 23:03 IST

In another case that emerged from Ghaziabad, a 64-year-old man was found positive for Covid-19 infection after his test was conducted by a private laboratory. The health department officials said that the man tested positive on Tuesday and has been added to the list of Covid-19 positive patients in Ghaziabad, though he is now admitted to a hospital in Delhi. On Wednesday, four new patients were added to the list of positive cases.

“The case has emerged from Exotica Elegance high-rise in Indirapuram. The man was not in touch with anyone except the family, and they were procuring groceries online. We will now be adding the patient to the tally of Covid-19 positive patients in Ghaziabad. The sanitisation of the high-rise has been taken up by our team,” Dr NK Gupta, chief medical officer (CMO), said.

“There are two more cases that have come to light, one each from Khoda and Vaishali Sector 5. These patients have tested positive via private labs,” the CMO added.

The latest addition of the 64-year-old is one of three recent cases that have emerged from Indirapuram. A 71-year-old man from Niho Scottish Garden tested positive on April 19 while a 41-year-old woman from ATS Advantage tested positive on April 20.

“We will also be adding one more patient to the list. He is a 43-year-old man from Shipra Sun City who earlier tested positive by a private laboratory and was being treated at a hospital in Delhi. We have received his discharge summary and will be adding him to the list on Wednesday. The man has been discharged and is presently quarantined at home for 14 days,” the CMO added.

The patient from Shipra Sun City is a software professional with an IT company in Delhi and said that he had visited a hospital in Delhi on April 22 to pay his respects to a dead relative. He also visited the cremation ground in Delhi a day later.

“Since then I’ve had intermittent bouts of fever. I got myself tested at a private hospital in Delhi. The report came positive on April 3. During the treatment, I tested negative twice on April 18 and April 20; I was discharged and arrived home on April 21. The Delhi Police have told me that my phone is under surveillance and my movements are being tracked. I am now under home quarantine for 14 days,” the patient told HT over the phone.

The CMO said that reports of another patient from Loni who died at a hospital in Delhi on April 8 are yet to be received, though the officials have written to the hospital for detailed reports.

Till April 22, the total tally of Covid-19 positive patients in Ghaziabad stood at 50; 14 of them had been discharged from different hospitals, district health officials said.

Meanwhile, the total count in Uttar Pradesh has reached 1,412 with 165 discharged from different hospitals and 21 dead. Amit Mohan Prasad, UP’s principal secretary (health), said that number of active cases stood at 1,226 in 53 districts.

“Since Sunday, 10 districts—Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Khiri, Hathras, Bareilly, Prayagrag, Shahjahanpur, Barabanki, Haldoi, Kaushambi and Maharajganj—have not reported any active case. We have advised the government as well as private healthcare persons to treat patients only after following infection prevention protocols. We have so far given online training to private establishments through more than 2,500 nodes. Everyone is expected to follow proper safety measures,” he said.

“The concept of pool testing was initiated at King George Medical College (200 samples) and we also initiated the process at Meerut (200 samples) and Etawah (180 samples). The initiative will now be started at medical colleges in Prayagraj and Jhansi,” he added.