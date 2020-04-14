Ghaziabad’s 14 hot spots to continue under intensive lockdown

cities

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 22:58 IST

The 14 Covid-19 hot spot areas in Ghaziabad will continue to remain under intensive lockdown until further directions from the state government, officials of the Ghaziabad health department said on Tuesday night. The Uttar Pradesh chief minister Tuesday evening held a video conferencing meeting with district officials across the state and rolled out directions for the strict implementation of lockdown norms.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday morning extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3. Dr NK Gupta, chief medical officer (CMO), Ghaziabad, who was present during the video conferencing said the CM has asked for strict implementation of lockdown norms, especially in hot spot areas.

“Adityanath has given directions to keep a strict and close watch on hot spot areas using surveillance drones. The restrictions will continue until further orders. In Ghaziabad, the hot spots of Masuri and Savior Park high-rise are problematic and strict monitoring is being done,” CMO said.

“In Masuri, we have six Covid-19 cases so far, including one of a government doctor. The six patients have about 200 contacts, and they, too, have been quarantined. At Savior Park, a couple had tested positive and they had 93 contacts. All their contacts are in quarantine and their samples have been collected for tests. So far, none of the contacts is positive,” Dr Gupta said.

The UP government on April 9 had announced an intensive lockdown of Covid-19 hot spot areas till morning of April 15. In Ghaziabad, the officials initially sealed 13 hot spots and later added one more to the tally after a government doctor tested positive in Skardi Green high-rise near NH-9.

The other hot spots are Nandgram near mosque; KDP Grand Savana, Raj Nagar Extension; Savoir Park society, Mohan Nagar; B-77/G-5, Shalimar Garden Extension 2; Pasonda; Oxy Home highrise, Bhopra; Vasundhara sector-2B; Sector-6, Vaishali; Girnar society, Kaushambi; Naipura, Loni; Masuri; Khatu Shyam Colony, Duhai and Covid-1 level hospital, Muradnagar.

According to official figures, the 13 hot spots have a population of 74,208. The total number of Covid-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh stood at 657 (till Tuesday afternoon).

In Ghaziabad, the total number of Covid-19 cases was 27 and seven of them have been discharged from hospitals after treatment.

The health department officials in Ghaziabad said they are strengthening the three-layered Covid-19 hospital structure and have come up with an ‘L1 attached’ facility at ESI Hospital in Sahibabad.The hospital has 76 beds and will act as a dedicated Covid-19 hospital.

“We are also finalising another L1 attached hospital in Mohan Nagar and will have 50 beds there. We have also finalised another 100-bed hospital, Santosh Medical College, which will now act as a L2 category hospital and will deal only with Covid-19 cases. We have also received a budget of ₹50 lakh for upgrading facilities,” Dr Gupta said.

Under the UP government’s three-tiered dedicated Covid-19 facilities, different hospitals have come up across the state. All the four categories, L1, L1 attached, L2 and L3 will be dedicated to Covid-19 cases.

The L1 category is the lowest in the hierarchy where normal Covid-19 positive patients will be kept. The asymptomatic Covid-19 positive cases will be referred to L1 attached hospitals. The patients having complications will be referred to L2 category Covid hospitals while the critical patients will be referred to L3 category hospitals which are six at present in the state.