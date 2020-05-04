Ghaziabad slowly opens up; 13 more Covid-19 cases emerge

cities

Updated: May 04, 2020 23:17 IST

The Ghaziabad district administration on Monday came out with directions under its action-plan for providing lockdown relaxations and allowing conditional opening of six segments — industrial activities, standalone shops, construction activities, government/private offices, transport-related activities and liquor shops. For most of the activities, applicants will have to seek the nod of the district administration before operations can start.

An order by the district administration on Monday allowed opening of standalone shops located in residential areas or residential premises which are outside the containment zones or hotspot areas. The district officials said that no malls, multiplexes or markets will, however, be allowed to open.

Officials said that standalone shop owners will have to inform the district administration before opening their establishments.

“There is a separate order for shops or dhabas located on the highways. No shops engaged in activities like hair saloon, spa, workshops will be allowed to open. We have decided that shops will open only up to 4pm as directed in an earlier order by the district administration. Private offices can open but the employees will have to apply for passes to be able to commute. No movement outside the district will be allowed,” said Ajay Shankar Pandey, district magistrate (DM).

“Travel to cities like Delhi will be allowed as usual (for specified commuters engaged in essential services) with commuters leaving Ghaziabad borders by 9am and arriving only after 6pm as per prevailing directions,” he added.

The district magistrate also said that only activities related to six segments (mentioned above) will be allowed from Tuesday.

The officials said that standalone liquor shops will be allowed to open from Tuesday from 10am to 7pm, butowners will have to depute volunteers to maintain social distancing and comply with other directions.

According to the excise department, the city has about 460 liquor shops but many of these are located inside containment zones.

According to the health department officials, the district has 21 category 1 containment zones (having one Covid-19 positive case and perimeter area of 400 metres). Most of the category 1 containment zones are located in Vaishali, Indirapuram, Khoda, Sanjay Nagar, Pratap Vihar and Kavi Nagar, among others.

On the other hand, category 2 has 11 containment zones where more than one positive case has emerged. The category 2 zones have a perimeter area of one kilometre and include areas in Vaishali, Masoori, Loni, Khoda and Vasundhara.

“If any person violates social distancing norms or there is large gathering outside a liquor shop, then we are authorised to shut it down with immediate effect. The district police have also been told to ensure that there is no violation of lockdown norms. We will also roll out more directions to control over crowding and any sort of hoarding at liquor shops,” DM added.

The DM said that secretary of the Ghaziabad development authority have been assigned work of a nodal officer for providing permissions related to construction activities. The secretary GDA will be authorised to provide permission for activities in GDA, Avas Vikas and UP Stte Industrial Development Corporation jurisdiction areas.

“Pleas that we receive for opening of construction activities at sites will be processed within 24 hours and priority will be given to applicants who have provision at site for labourers and other staff. The permission will be conditional and can be withdrawn if there is a violation of lockdown and social distancing norms,” said SK Rai, secretary of GDA.

As regards the operation of industrial units, the officials said that they will process permissions within 48 hours of receiving them. So far, 467 applications have been received.

“The permission will be given to industrial units whose operations are allowed as per directions given by the Central and the state governments,” said Virendra Kumar, deputy commissioner (industries).

The order by the administration also said that cab/car services will be allowed with permission from transport department only within the district but not within the containment zones. In a cab, a driver along with two passengers will be allowed.

The Ghaziabad district falls under the Orange zone as per the latest classification by the Union ministry of health and family welfare.

The district has witnessed a surge of Covid-19 cases in past couple of days. On Monday, a total of 13 positive cases emerged.

“The 13 cases are from different areas like Vaishali, Loni, Shaheed Nagar, Islam Nagar and Saraswati Kunj besides patients who are already with us under facility quarantine. There is death of one patient from Khoda who was under treatment at Noida. We will add the patient to our tally once we get notified by Noida,” said Dr NK Gupta, chief medical officer.

With addition of 13 cases, the total number of Covid-19 positive cases in Ghaziabad stood at 95 with 50 patients discharged so far.