Ghaziabad sub-inspector faces probe for illegally confining minor girl to police station for 5 days

Mar 11, 2020

A sub-inspector at the Vijay Nagar police station was removed from active duties and sent to police lines after parents of a 15-year-old girl alleged their daughter was kept in illegal confinement at the police station for five days. Senior officers of Ghaziabad police said a probe against the sub-inspector has also been initiated in the matter.

The girl was reported missing by her parents. The police had found the girl in Bulandshahr and had reportedly brought her to the police station on the intervening night of March 5 and 6. They had also arrested a 20-year-old man for allegedly abducting her.

The matter had come to light when videos of the girl went viral over social media. In the videos, the girl is purportedly levying allegations against the police for confining her illegally. She also alleged that the police were putting pressure on her in order to save the arrested man.

The girl’s father had also lodged a complaint against the police on Uttar Pradesh’ government’s online portal and had also written to the National Human Rights’ Commission regarding the matter.

His daughter was allegedly lured by the arrested man, a neighbour, who took her to Bulanshahr. “After the girl was found on the intervening night of March 5 and 6, the police filed an FIR and the suspect was arrested. The girl was, however, confined to a room at the Vijay Nagar police station and not handed over to her parents or sent to a shelter home. In order to destroy evidence, the police also did not take her for a medical test immediately. She was kept in illegal confinement at the police station in order to prevent her from giving any statement (before a magistrate under section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code) against the suspect,” Khalid Khan, the girl‘s lawyer, said.

“After the issue came to the knowledge of the senior police officers, the sub-inspector was sent to police lines and the girl was handed over to her parents on March 9. We have requested for FIR to be lodged against the police under IPC sections and provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act,” he added.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP), Ghaziabad, Kalanidhi Naithani, said, “After the issue came to our notice, I transferred the sub-inspector investigating the case to police lines and an inquiry has also been initiated against him. The inquiry will be conducted by the superintendent of police (city) and he will submit the report to me. The girl should have been taken to her parents or sent to a shelter home. There is some laxity on the sub-inspector’s part, but the inquiry will bring all facts to light.”

A senior police officer said the girl’s statement was taken on March 6 under section 161 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and she was also taken for a medical examination.

“However, the girl refused to undergo the medical examination and submitted her request to us in writing as well. The exact age of the girl is yet to be ascertained. On March 7, she was taken for an age determination examination and the doctors said that the report will be given to us only after the Holi holidays. The girl was at the police station, but with a woman constable. Her statements before a magistrate will be taken up once we receive the medical reports,” the officer said.