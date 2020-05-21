e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 20, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Ghodbunder to be sealed for the second in a week; all shops to be shut

Ghodbunder to be sealed for the second in a week; all shops to be shut

cities Updated: May 21, 2020 00:26 IST
Megha Pol
Megha Pol
Hindustantimes
         

For second time in a week, Ghodbunder will be sealed due to increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the area. It was earlier sealed from May 15 to May 18. However, with no decrease in cases, the civic body on Wednesday decided to shut the area completely from May 21 (midnight) to May 26. All shops including vegetable vendors, meat, egg, fish shops and bakeries will be closed in the area; only medical stores, dairy and grocery shops will remain open.

Majiwada Manpada ward, which covers the Ghodbunder Road area, currently has around 70 cases. The ward officer had tried to restrict movement last week, however social distancing norms were violated still.

Anuradha Babar, assistant municipal commissioner of the ward, said, “The shops selling meat, fish and chicken will be closed. No vegetable or any other vendors or temporary shop will be allowed. We will allow home delivery of groceries, vegetables, milk and dairy products. Apart from this only medical and grocery shop can function.”

She added, “The social distancing norms were not followed, people still continued to crowd markets and shops. Thus, we have decided to keep most of them closed and ensure social distancing norms are followed.”

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCyclone AmphanCovid-19Bihar Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In