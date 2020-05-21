Ghodbunder to be sealed for the second in a week; all shops to be shut

cities

Updated: May 21, 2020 00:26 IST

For second time in a week, Ghodbunder will be sealed due to increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the area. It was earlier sealed from May 15 to May 18. However, with no decrease in cases, the civic body on Wednesday decided to shut the area completely from May 21 (midnight) to May 26. All shops including vegetable vendors, meat, egg, fish shops and bakeries will be closed in the area; only medical stores, dairy and grocery shops will remain open.

Majiwada Manpada ward, which covers the Ghodbunder Road area, currently has around 70 cases. The ward officer had tried to restrict movement last week, however social distancing norms were violated still.

Anuradha Babar, assistant municipal commissioner of the ward, said, “The shops selling meat, fish and chicken will be closed. No vegetable or any other vendors or temporary shop will be allowed. We will allow home delivery of groceries, vegetables, milk and dairy products. Apart from this only medical and grocery shop can function.”

She added, “The social distancing norms were not followed, people still continued to crowd markets and shops. Thus, we have decided to keep most of them closed and ensure social distancing norms are followed.”