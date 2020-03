cities

Updated: Mar 14, 2020 01:46 IST

Girders for Rajnouli road overbridge at Bhiwandi bypass were installed by Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Friday around 11pm.

“Girders were installed by the officials of MMRDA. With this, the work of building four lanes in the bridge will be carried out,” said an MMRDA official.

First four lanes of the bridge were thrown open to the commuters in November 2019