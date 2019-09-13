Girl killed, four hurt as car rams carts, pedestrians in Gurugram

gurugram

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 23:25 IST

A minor girl died and at least four others injured after a sedan hit two persons, who were making purchases from a cart, in a narrow lane near a liquor store in Moti Vihar, near South City-1, on Friday afternoon. Police said the girl died on the spot.

Among the injured, two men are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Sector 51 and were reported to be in a critical condition, while two persons were admitted to the Civil Hospital. The injured included the mother of the girl who died.

Police said the incident took place around 3.30pm, when a Skoda rammed two pedestrians a mother and daughter, who were purchasing bangles from a cart. Upon impact, the cart hit another cosmetics cart that stood adjacent to it.

Eyewitnesses said that the car was being driven at a high speed and after the collision, the cart seller was dragged underneath for a few metres and sustained severe injuries.

Pawan, who sells cigarettes at a kiosk near the spot, said that he was talking on the phone when he saw the car moving towards him. “I immediately ran to save myself. Five people were injured as the car hit the two carts. The car had two occupants, including a woman. Some bystanders caught the driver and informed the police,” he said.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, confirmed that a minor girl had died while four people were injured. Although eyewitnesses claimed that the driver was handed over to the police, the police did not confirm the arrest.

A case is yet to be filed in this regard.

First Published: Sep 13, 2019 23:19 IST