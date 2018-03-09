B.Com student stabbed to death outside Chennai college, attacker arrested

A B.Com student was fatally stabbed and killed outside the main entrance of her college in KK Nagar on Friday afternoon.

The victim, 19-year-old M Aswini, died on the spot. Passersby caught hold of the accused, Alagesan (26), and roughed him up before handing him over to the police.

Although Aswini was rushed to a private hospital by her colleagues at the Meenakshi Academy of Higher Education and Research, doctors pronounced her dead on arrival. Police are investigating if the two knew each other. According to other students, the accused did not belong to the college.

Additional commissioner S Sarangan visited the spot, and police were in the process of collecting footage from CCTV cameras in the neighbourhood for further investigation.

Police said the victim’s family has been informed of the incident. “We will check if the girl knew the attacker, or if her parents had filed any complaint against him,” an inspector told mediapersons.

