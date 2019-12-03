Gita Jayanti Mahotsav begins at Kurukshetra’s Brahma Sarovar

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 03, 2019 16:45 IST

The International Gita Mahotsav began at Brahma Sarovar in Kurukshetra on Tuesday with chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and his Uttarakhand counterpart, Trivendra Singh Rawat, inaugurating the week-long religious event with Gita Pujan.

Haryana governor Satyadeo Narain Arya, Himachal Pradesh assembly speaker Rajeev Bindal and the deputy high commissioner of Nepal to India, Bharat Kumar Regmi, were present on the occasion along with local BJP leaders and religious leaders.

Rawat said the festival helped promote the teachings of the Gita. “The sermons are important for peace and harmony in the world,” he said.

He praised the efforts of BJP-led government in Haryana for organising the international Gita Jayanti Mahotsav every year.

On November 23, Haryana chief secretary Keshni Anand Arora had inaugurated the Craft Mela at Brahma Sarovar where handicrafts from across the country are available. The mela will conclude on December 10.

The Gita Jayanti Mahotsav will conclude on December 8.

Artistes such as Gurdas Maan, Daler Mehndi, Amisha Patel, Satinder Sartaaj and Abhijit Bhattacharya will perform at the event.

As many as 18,000 school students of Kurukshetra district will be reciting 18 shlokas (verses) from the Gita on December 8.

There will be state-level events such as Gita Shlokaucacharan, Gita quiz contest and Gita speeches.

The Bhagavad Gita has 18 chapters and 700 shlokas. Most of it takes place as a dialogue between Krishna and Arjuna; and also discusses important philosophical ideas, particularly the idea of action with detachment.