Give free power, farm waiver, ₹5,000 to labourers: Maharashtra Congress task force

Updated: May 01, 2020 00:08 IST

Mumbai: A Covid-19 task force made up of 18 senior leaders, constituted by the Maharashtra Congress, has suggested a waiver of interest on farm loans, free electricity for agricultural pumps for the next six months, and a monthly cash allowance of Rs 5,000 for workers in unorganized sectors — like taxi and auto drivers, and farmers — for the coming three months.

Headed by former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan and comprising of 17 other members, the task force was put together to make suggestions to the state and Central governments. Its first report was submitted to Congress’s state unit chief Balasaheb Thorat recently. While speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Chavan and former Rajya Sabha member from Congress Bhalchandra Mungekar also demanded a stimulus package from the Centre for the states, worth 5 to 10% of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP). The report has also demanded more Covid-19 tests be conducted and improvement in the supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) to private doctors and hospitals in Maharashtra.

“The Central government should pay the interest on farm loans taken by farmers for next six months while the electricity used by them for agricultural pumps too should be waived for six months. Similarly, Maharashtra government should set an example by providing a monthly unemployment allowance of Rs 5,000 for three months to people from unorganised sectors like farm labourers, hawkers, shopkeepers, auto-taxi drivers,” the report said.

Chavan has demanded that the Central government announce a stimulus package of about Rs 21 lakh crore, which is 10% of the national GDP to help revive state economies.

Congress criticises Governor

Congress leaders criticised Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari of Maharashtra for the delay in the appointment of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to the legislative council. Maharashtra Congress general secretary Sachin Sawant said, “Honourable Governor should take a decision on the matter by removing his cap [referring to the cap that is traditionally part of the uniform of Rashtriya Swayamsevak (RSS) members] on his head as it is playing a deterrent role in decision making.” Mungekar said, “Making Maharashtra politically unstable during the unprecedented challenging period of Covid-19 by not taking decision on Thackeray’s membership to the Upper House is uncalled for.”