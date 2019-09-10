Give us bigger SRA homes or we will not vote: Thane slum dwellers

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 00:19 IST

Thousands of slum dwellers protested outside the collector’s office in Thane on Monday, demanding bigger Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) houses.

The SRA houses in Mumbai are 300 square feet homes but in Thane, slum dwellers get 269 sqft houses.

The slum dwellers threatened to boycott Assembly elections if their demand is not met.

“We are also staying in similar conditions, but why the difference? Last week, we held a press conference about our demands, but there has been no response from the authorities. We will boycott elections if our demand is not met,” said Rakesh Modi, president, Slum Rahivasi Sanghatna, Thane.

Thane collector Rajesh Narvekar said, “We need to look into the rules before taking a decision. We will look into their demand.” As per 2011 Census, Thane had 210 slums which totaled to 9.5 lakh houses.

First Published: Sep 10, 2019 00:19 IST