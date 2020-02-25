Server glitch: MC unable to clear application backlog

cities

Updated: Feb 25, 2020 23:00 IST

At least 2,000 applications for correction and creation of duplicate copies of birth and death certificates are lying pending due to a glitch in the online server.

The applications under this head are first received at Sewa Kendras and then forwarded to the municipal corporation from where it is processed. The MC officials say they are unable to open to the attached documents in around 2,000 applications received from the Sewa Kendra before January 31.

The applicants, who are now being asked to re-submit the applications, meanwhile are hassled.

Harpreet Singh, a resident of model town extension, said his sister and brother-in-law have to move abroad and they need a copy of their birth certificate in English. They had applied for the certificate in January and the receipt they were handed over mentioned that the certificate would be issued to them by February 9. “But so far, they have not received their copy due to which their plans are getting delayed. The administration should resolve the issue at the earliest.”

Sher Singh, a resident of New Janta Nagar, and a former president of the Northern Railway Pensioners Welfare Association said that he had applied for a duplicate copy of his daughter’s birth certificate, as she lives in the UK and had lost her certificate. “I applied on January 21 and as per the receipt issued by the Sewa Kendra staff, the work was to be completed by January 31,” he said, “I made six rounds of the MC office but to no avail. I was finally forced to make a complaint at the deputy commissioner’s office.”

Singh added that he was then told to submit the application again.

An MC official requesting anonymity revealed most of the applications are related to correction in birth certificates, late entries of birth certificates in MC record and those seeking duplicate birth/death certificates. “The MC is following up the matter with the district administration officials,” he added.

MC health officer Dr Jasvir Kaur said, “It is not the fault of the civic body. There was a technical glitch due to which the MC staff was not able to open the attachments in different files forwarded by the staff of Sewa Kendras. The matter was discussed with higher authorities and it was decided that the staff of Sewa Kendra would ask the applicants to resubmit their documents. The cases are being resolved on a daily basis and the pendency would be cleared in a few days.”