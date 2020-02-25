e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 25, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Server glitch: MC unable to clear application backlog

Server glitch: MC unable to clear application backlog

BIRTH AND DEATH CERTIFICATES MC officials say they are unable to open attachments in the applications forwarded by the Sewa Kendra.

cities Updated: Feb 25, 2020 23:00 IST
Harsimran Singh Batra
Harsimran Singh Batra
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

At least 2,000 applications for correction and creation of duplicate copies of birth and death certificates are lying pending due to a glitch in the online server.

The applications under this head are first received at Sewa Kendras and then forwarded to the municipal corporation from where it is processed. The MC officials say they are unable to open to the attached documents in around 2,000 applications received from the Sewa Kendra before January 31.

The applicants, who are now being asked to re-submit the applications, meanwhile are hassled.

Harpreet Singh, a resident of model town extension, said his sister and brother-in-law have to move abroad and they need a copy of their birth certificate in English. They had applied for the certificate in January and the receipt they were handed over mentioned that the certificate would be issued to them by February 9. “But so far, they have not received their copy due to which their plans are getting delayed. The administration should resolve the issue at the earliest.”

Sher Singh, a resident of New Janta Nagar, and a former president of the Northern Railway Pensioners Welfare Association said that he had applied for a duplicate copy of his daughter’s birth certificate, as she lives in the UK and had lost her certificate. “I applied on January 21 and as per the receipt issued by the Sewa Kendra staff, the work was to be completed by January 31,” he said, “I made six rounds of the MC office but to no avail. I was finally forced to make a complaint at the deputy commissioner’s office.”

Singh added that he was then told to submit the application again.

An MC official requesting anonymity revealed most of the applications are related to correction in birth certificates, late entries of birth certificates in MC record and those seeking duplicate birth/death certificates. “The MC is following up the matter with the district administration officials,” he added.

MC health officer Dr Jasvir Kaur said, “It is not the fault of the civic body. There was a technical glitch due to which the MC staff was not able to open the attachments in different files forwarded by the staff of Sewa Kendras. The matter was discussed with higher authorities and it was decided that the staff of Sewa Kendra would ask the applicants to resubmit their documents. The cases are being resolved on a daily basis and the pendency would be cleared in a few days.”

tags
top news
13 dead in northeast Delhi violence over CAA, says GTB hospital
13 dead in northeast Delhi violence over CAA, says GTB hospital
CBSE exams postponed, schools shut in violence-hit north-east Delhi
CBSE exams postponed, schools shut in violence-hit north-east Delhi
‘PM Modi a tough man, will take care’: Donald Trump on Pak-backed terrorism
‘PM Modi a tough man, will take care’: Donald Trump on Pak-backed terrorism
Inzamam gives 4 reasons why ‘there has never been a cricketer like Sachin’
Inzamam gives 4 reasons why ‘there has never been a cricketer like Sachin’
Delhi violence: Action must be taken, Gambhir hits out at Kapil Mishra
Delhi violence: Action must be taken, Gambhir hits out at Kapil Mishra
Toll plaza employees thrashed by Rajasthan police officer over payment
Toll plaza employees thrashed by Rajasthan police officer over payment
Stuck in traffic? Spare a thought for Europe’s ‘Capital of Chaos’
Stuck in traffic? Spare a thought for Europe’s ‘Capital of Chaos’
PM Modi, ‘friend’ Donald Trump announce $3 bn defence deal, invoke Pak terror
PM Modi, ‘friend’ Donald Trump announce $3 bn defence deal, invoke Pak terror
trending topics
ICSI CS Executive Results 2019Maujpur CAA ProtestsAnti-CAA protests in JafrabadDelhi gang rapeTrump India visit day 2Defence DealJanhvi KapoorShahid KapoorAmit Shah

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities