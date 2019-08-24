GMADA suspends XEN for not complying with orders of chief engineer

cities

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 00:57 IST

Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) chief administrator Kavita Singh has suspended an executive engineer for not complying with the chief engineer’s orders.

The development authority is also contemplating disciplinary proceedings against the executive engineer, Naveen Kamboj, under Punjab Urban Planning and Development Authority Employees (Punishment and Appeals) Regulation, 1997. Both Kamboj and chief engineer Sunil Kansal belong to the public health wing of GMADA.

Kamboj is third GMADA engineer to be suspended in the past three weeks. On August 1, executive engineer Varun Garg and subdivisional engineer Ranjiv Mankatala were suspended for exchanging blows in the former’s office after heated arguments.

The present case pertains to a feasibility report that Kansal had sought from the executive engineer earlier this month. The chief engineer had asked Kamboj to submit the report on the Housing for All scheme under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) within a week.

When Kansal asked for it after the week lapsed, Kamboj is reported to have argued with him. It was alleged Kamboj even challenged the senior official to transfer or suspend him. Kansal brought the issue to the chief administrator’s notice, following which Kamboj was placed under suspension on Thursday.

Even after four years of the PMAY notification, GMADA has failed to implement the scheme. While sites have been identified in various parts of Mohali district, the scheme has not moved forward in the absence of a feasibility study of these sites.

Sunil Kansal refused to comment on the suspension issue, stating that “it is an internal matter”.

Naveen Kamboj said: “I could not submit the feasibility report on time as I was busy with the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the motor market in Sector 65.” Punjab Vidhan Sabha speaker Rana KP Singh was the chief guest at the event on August 14.

“I never intended to speak like this with my senior officer,” said Kamboj.

Meanwhile, with the recent suspensions, GMADA is left with only four executive engineers — two in the civil engineering department and one each in the electrical and horticulture department.

