GMDA set to supply canal water to Sectors 81-98 by September end

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 23:28 IST

Gurugram: Residents of sectors 81 to 98, who are primarily dependent on bore wells and private water tankers, are likely to get the supply of treated canal water by the end of September this year, officials from the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) said on Wednesday.

The GMDA, which is the custodian of master water distribution network of the city, floated a tender on Monday to hire a contractor to lay a water pipeline from under the Rewari-Delhi railway line.

The officials said that the existence of Rewari-Gurgaon-Delhi railway line caused hindrance in connecting the Chandu Budhera water treatment plant (WTP) with these sectors. However, the construction of a culvert by the Indian Railways under the railway track two weeks ago has paved the way for laying the water pipeline.

The officials said GMDA will select a contractor by August 15.

“The contractor will have to complete water pipeline laying work from under the railway line by September 15. Then a trial run will take place, and after that GMDA will be in a position to commission supply of water for sectors 81-98 latest by September-end,” said Lalit Arora, GMDA chief engineer, adding that water from the WTP will be supplied.

In the absence of treated canal water supplied by the GMDA, the residents of these sectors are dependent on water either from the commercial tanker suppliers or from the bore-wells of the area. They say that the absence of treated canal water is a source of constant harassment for them, especially for those who have recently shifted to these newly developed societies.

The residents said that the supply of canal water will be a big relief to them. “Nearly 75,000 to 80,000 people are living in the privately developed group housing societies in these sectors for the past four to five years after developers offered possession of flats without access to the government-supplied water,” said Pradip Rahi, general secretary of DXP Welfare Association, which is the apex residents’ body of newly developed sectors along the northern peripheral road (NPR), also known as Dwarka Expressway.

Anshu Aman, a resident of Gurgaon One Sector 84, said, “We are paying 14 paise/litre for water to the developer and canal water is available at 4 paise/litre. Also, the quality of water that we are currently using is bad and the GMDA water is much better.”

There are about 60-65 residential projects in these sectors, of which about 65% are occupied.

